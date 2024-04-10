The Big Picture Get ready for more adventures with Liko, Roy, and Pikachu in the highly anticipated next season of Pokémon Horizon: The Series.

New images give a sneak peek at battles, victories, and food competitions awaiting our heroes as they search for the truth about the legendary explorer Lucius.

Mark your calendars for May 10 when the new season debuts on Netflix, featuring a talented voice cast and exciting new Pokémon partners.

Captain Pikachu and friends are soon to return with Pokémon Horizon: The Series to take fans on another adventure. The next season of the fan favorite series is highly anticipated after the events of the last season introduced us to new young heroes Liko and Roy. The series is set in the same timeline as Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series, which incorporates Ash’s final adventure and an amazing send-off to Team Rocket. Now we have a look at the next batch of episodes from the anime courtesy of Entertainment Weekly.

The images take us back on the adventure with Liko, Roy, and others as we see Pikachu adorably running away with berries, given food is always on his mind. Another image showcases Liko and Sprigatito having a good time but there are more battles to come as we see Freide, Roy, and Liko standing behind a Charizard on a battlefield. In another image, Charizard is seen going toe to toe with the partner Pokémon of the villainous Explorer, Amethio. On a lighter note, we also see Sprigatito victoriously throwing his paws in the air, also another image hints at food competition for Pikachu as Fuecoco is seen eyeing a massive sandwich. Some more images give us a good look at the rest of the gang in various stages of their journey.

What Is ‘Pokémon Horizon: The Series’ About?

When we last saw them Liko, Roy, and the gang were going to the Galar region to look for Liko’s grandmother, who gave her the mysterious pendent and the Pokémon of the ancient adventurer Lucius. The upcoming batch of episodes will continue the story as Liko and Roy look for the truth about this legendary explorer and “his Pokémon known as the Six Heroes.” On this journey they will encounter some more Explorers, finding new Pokemon partners as well as some fiery challenges, as seen in the new images, making the upcoming season very exciting for anime fans.

The series cast voices of Minori Suzuki as Liko, Yuka Terasaki as Roy, Taku Yashiro as Pokemon professor, Friede, along with Ayane Sakura as Orla, Kei Shindō as Mollie, Kenta Miyake as Murdock, Ikkyū Juku as Ludlow. Further rounding off the cast are Shun Horie, Kohsuke Tanabe, and Arisa Shida, all playing different Explorers.

Pokémon Horizon: The Series will debut on May 10 on Netflix. You can check out the new images above and get more details about the series with our guide here.