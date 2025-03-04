It's not a bad couple of weeks to be a Pokémon fan. On the heels of last week's Pokémon Day, Netflix announced that the second part of its ongoing anime series Pokémon Horizons: The Series — The Search For Laqua has finally landed a release date. After checking out Part 1 of Season 2 in early February, fans of the franchise will be able to check out new episodes on April 25. A trailer for the new episodes is yet to be unveiled by the streamer.

The new episodes of Pokémon Horizons: The Series — The Search For Laqua will continue to follow duo of protagonists Liko (voiced by Minori Suzuki in the original Japanese and by Alejandra Reynoso in the English dub) and Roy (voiced by Yuka Terasaki in Japanese and by Anjali Kunapaneni in the English dub) as they team up with 9th generation starters Fuecoco, Sprigatito and Quaxly, explore the Pokémon world and uncover the secrets of the Paldea region and other territories. They are once again accompanied by Professor Friede and his adorable companion Captain Pikachu.

Pokémon Horizons is a landmark title in the history of Pokémon, because the anime series is the first that didn't follow the franchise's protagonist Ash Ketchum (voiced by Rica Matsumoto in the Japanese and by Veronica Taylor in the English dub) to focus on other characters. The new series is inspired by the locations and arcs from the RPG video games Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, which were originally released in 2022. At this point, fans are still waiting for an official announcement to know if Pokémon Horizons will return for Season 3.

What Else Is Going On In The 'Pokémon' World?

Image via Federico Napoli

Last week, fans of Pokémon held their breaths to find out which announcements would be made on the 29th anniversary of the franchise. At the event — which was live-streamed around the world through YouTube — Netflix revealed that the stop-motion series Pokémon Concierge is returning for new episodes this September. New games for the franchise also got their official announcements, including Pokémon Legends Z-A and Pokémon Champions.

In the movies' realm, however, Pokémon fans are left hanging. The last feature film of the franchise, called Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle, was released in 2020. This is the longest gap in Pokémon movie history. Since 1998, fans of the franchise have been able to watch a new 2D-animated movie every year, but so far The Pokémon Company has announced no plans to release a new adventure in theaters. Similarly, live-action sequel Pokémon Detective Pikachu 2 has also been in radio silence for a while.

Netflix releases the new episodes of Pokémon Horizons: The Series — The Search For Laqua on April 25.

Source: Anime News Network