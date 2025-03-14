This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

If there is one thing that Pokémon fans had issues with in the original anime series was the fact that protagonist Ash Ketchum (Rica Matsumoto in the original Japanese and Veronica Taylor/Sarah Natochenny in the English dub) never aged. Over the course of over 1,200 episodes spread across 25 seasons, the boy remained a 10-year-old Pokémon trainer, and even went through a redesign that made him look even younger in the final seasons. For the franchise's new iteration Pokémon Horizons, though, it looks like this isn't going to happen. A poster was unveiled for the series' new segment, titled Pokemon Horizons: Mega Voltage, and it had a distinct difference: the three protagonists look like they were aged up at least a couple of years.

The image was first unveiled in Japanese magazine CoroCoro, and shared by X/Twitter account Centro Leaks. The upbeat posters show Liko (Minori Suzuki/Alejandra Reynoso), Roy (Yuka Terasaki/Anjali Kunapaneni) and Dot (Yoshino Aoyama/Faye Mata) along with Captain Pikachu. The characters' MVPs have also evolved: Sprigatito is now Meowscarada, Fuecoco has turned into Crocalor and Quaxly evolved into Quaxwell. Fans are speculating on whether Pokémon Horizons: Mega Voltage is an entirely new series or just a direct sequel to Pokémon Horizons, but the use of the same characters and the Pokémon evolutions suggests it's the latter.

The title of the new anime also underscores an information that was teased this week: that the series was bringing back the Mega Evolutions. This was revealed in a teaser for the new series that aired in Japan, and it showed one of the characters wearing a Mega Bracelet — and then the sneak peek cut to a shiny Lucario that looked like it was about to transform. What can be interesting to observe is that, if the new series is going with a time skip and happens in the same universe as the original anime, there is a chance that fans will finally see an aged up Ash Ketchum at some point in the story.

For U.S. audiences, however, all of that will take a little longer to happen. Earlier this month, Netflix announced that Part 2 of Pokémon Horizons: The Series — The Search For Laqua is coming on April 25, so for now American fans will still see the younger versions of Liko, Roy and Dot and probably only get teased about Mega Evolutions by the end of the new season. In any case, this is a major development for Pokémon, and signals that the franchise is making a point of not repeating the elements of the original series in this new iteration.

The magazine also revealed other Mega Evolutions that viewers can expect to see in Pokemon Horizons: Mega Voltage. They include Mega Gyarados, Mega Sableye, Mega Ampharos, Mega Absol, Mega Altaria, Mega Kangaskhan and Mega Charizard.

You can stream episodes of Pokémon Horizons on Netflix.

