Catch This ‘Pokémon Journeys: The Series’ Trailer, Promising an American Netflix Debut

“To know Pokémon is to know the world.” I’m not gonna lie, dear reader. When the cheerful announcer said this simple truth in the trailer for the upcoming season of Pokémon Journeys: The Series, I got chills. I’ve been a fan of Pokémon since its beginnings, and still find the world to be a surefire way to instill a sense of joy, nostalgia, and adventure. If you agree — or if you’re looking for a handy start into the world — the latest season of Pokémon Journeys is finally coming to American Netflix in June, and you should absolutely check the trailer before.

Ash Ketchum and his beloved Pikachu companion are back, and are recruited by Professor Cerise to find new Pokémon in every region. But they aren’t going alone — newcomer Goh is along for the read, an enthusiastic new ally on Ash’s journey. Together, the two will discover new creatures, continue their quests to be Pokémon masters, and wouldn’t you know it, learn the friggin’ power of friendship! It’s all cheesy, brightly-colored (I love the new animation look!), and over-the-toply performed, and I am here for every second of it.

Check out the official trailer and synopsis for Pokémon Journeys: The Series below. The first 12 episodes of the new 23rd season comes to Netflix June 12, with more episodes coming quarterly after. For more Poké-news, check out our handy starter back to all things anime.