The Big Picture Snag some cool Pikachu merch, designed by Pokémon artist James Turner, for a lazy summer beach day.

Dive into the Paldea Region with Smoliv, Lechonk, and Pawmi featured in this cute collection.

Float away in style with new pool floats and beach balls, including Jigglypuff, Spheal, Piplup, Slowpoke, and Ditto designs.

Spread out that beach towel, grab a cold drink from the Pikachu cooler, and lounge out on the beach! Your favorite Pocket Monsters are back with a brand new line of merchandise: The Pokémon Lazy Summer collection, now available to order at the Pokémon Center.

This new line is designed by legendary Pokémon artist James Turner. In case you don’t know who Turner is, he’s a history-making designer, being the first person outside of Japan to create these little monsters for the franchise. He worked for Game Freak since the Pokémon Black and White era and only recently left at the beginning of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's development to start his own game company, All Possible Futures. In his tenure, he created some of the most iconic Pokémon, from the haunting Phantump and Trevenant to some of the Ultra Beasts of Pokémon Sun and Moon as well as multiple human characters for Pokémon Trozei! and other games in the franchise.

James Turner Brings His Cute Aesthetic to Summer Collection

Simple and cute, Turner’s mark is all over the Pokémon Lazy Summer collection. Pikachu riding on a surfboard has been iconic in the franchise ever since 1998’s Pokémon Yellow. This updated take showcases the mascot now wearing sporty shades as he rides the waves. Turner’s Pikachu looks fantastic on the beach towel, backpack cooler, low-back chair, and a variety of apparel.

The Paldea Region are well represented in the collection, with three of its Pokémon featured in the collection. A lone Smoliv relaxes on top of its buddy, Lechonk, as flower petals drift down around them. From hats to homeware with new plates and drinking glasses, these two pals are having a great time. Almost as much fun as a very hungry Pawmi, enjoying a bunch of berries as it relaxes in its own bean bag chair. This stylish design stuns on its own apparel as well as part of the pin and postcard sets.

A lazy summer cannot be complete without a trip to the pool. This Pokémon collection introduces five new float and beach ball designs for relaxation or play. Jigglypuff and Spheal truly encompass their round nature as the two beach balls. But if you want to kick back and drift around, the new Piplup, Slowpoke, and Ditto pool floats are the way to do it.

Speaking of Ditto, this Pokémon was special for Turner in the collection. He shared with Pokémon’s official news site, “It’s always hard to pick a favorite Pokémon, since there are so many designs that I’m fond of, but today my answer is Ditto. Ditto has a cute, simple design and the interesting ability of being able to take the form of other Pokémon. Ditto’s face on another Pokémon is always fun to see, and trying to find the disguised Ditto in a crowd of Pokémon is a fun game to play.” Ditto gets the spotlight in the white crop hoodie and rocking out with a boombox on a golden relax fit crew neck T-shirt. It’s the perfect fit for any summer vacation.

All of the Pokémon Lazy Summer collection is now available at the online Pokémon Center website.