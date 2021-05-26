The old dream of an open-world Pokémon RPG is coming to life!

Nintendo revealed on Pokémon’s official Twitter account the box art for Pokémon Legends: Arceus, together with a release date for the open-world Pokémon RPG we’ve always dreamed about. Pokémon Legends: Arceus will be available on the Nintendo Switch in January 2022, and preorders are already open.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus was revealed last February, during the special streaming celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the Pokémon franchise. The game will be the first open-world Pokémon game ever made, allowing players to wander freely through a world filled with creatures you can capture in real-time. Set in the Sinnoh region, introduced in the fourth generation of Pokémon games, the open-world title will take players to the past, when the region’s first Pokedéx was developed.

Image via Nintendo

An open-world Pokémon game has been an old request of players who would love to really feel part of the creature-filled world designed by GameFreak. This, of course, makes Pokémon Legends: Arceus one of the main titles to come to the Nintendo Switch in 2022.

The 25th birthday celebrations of Pokémon already brought New Pokémon Snap to the Nintendo Switch last month, with a remake of Pokémon Diamond and Pearl, which also takes place in Sinnoh, coming later this year. Outside the games, the Pokémon anime is also getting a new season, Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series, to be released this summer.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus will be available on the Nintendo Switch, with both physical and digital copies, on January 28, 2022. You can already preorder the game here. Check the original tweet announcement and box art below.

Image via Nintendo

If you need a reminder of why Pokémon Legends: Arceus is a dream-come-true to fans of the Pocket Monsters, here’s the reveal trailer:

