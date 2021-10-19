We have a new look at the upcoming Pokémon Legends: Arceus. The eighth generation Pokémon game should be arriving to us at some point in early 2022. And a new trailer debuting on Pokémon’s official Twitter this morning gave fans a little taste of what's to come.

Shot in the style of nature documentary meets Blair Witch Project, the recording starts with an unsure cameraman relaying the time and mentioning that he’s “hoping to find some wild life”. The recording continues to cut in and out as the videographer films around him and takes it all in. He goes on, “Everything around me is blanketed in snow.”

Just then, we cut to the man running through a rocky terrain saying “Those are… Those are… Runt!” The camera continues to blur as the excited hunter tries to best show the viewer what he is looking at. Although we can’t see his findings, he makes it a point to add in, “Even though it’s so cold here”. So we can expect some surprises to be found along the way.

The camera pans over to a small hill and the documenter says, “I’m going to try climbing up there.” As he begins his ascent, he continues on saying “This place. How do I put this? It has a mysterious air about it.” He keeps hiking and then spots something. He surprisingly says, “Is that… a Pokemon?” The enthusiastic filmmaker adds in, “Is that … a Growlithe?”

He argues with himself as he tries to make out the creature in the darkness thinking maybe it’s a Vulpix, but realizes that it isn’t that either. The creature has a swaying, red-tipped tail and it starts to turn his way. At first, the man gets excited even comments “It’s adorable!” and goes on to talk about how cute and fluffy the creature is. But the excitement is short lived. We hear a growl, and then the cameraman says “What’s that??” as he is attacked by whatever has been lurking in the shadows. The camera goes dark and we just hear the wind blowing and maybe the faint growling of whatever has just attacked.

The spooky video gives us a look into what we can expect from the upcoming game. It sounds like trainers will be in major danger and things might even get a little spooky. We’ll need to wait until early 2022 to find out for sure. Check out the trailer below and see what you think about the exploration video from this unknown land.

