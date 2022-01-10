Nintendo is speeding up its marketing campaign for Pokémon Legends: Arceus with not one, not two, but three new trailers for the game. The new Japanese trailers focus on the mechanics introduced by the new game while showcasing the creatures players will find.

Although we know now that Pokémon Legends: Arceus is not a fully open-world game, the game stills offers players the possibility to explore the Pokémon world at their own pace. To do that, players will wander the wild regions of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, while using stealth and items to lure Pokémon and complete the first Pokédex ever created in the franchise’s timeline. In addition, the new trailers also underline how, for the first time in the franchise, Pokémon can attack the player, which opens the door to classic action game mechanics, such as dodging and counter-attacking at the right moment.

The new trailers try to showcase just how much the player can explore by foot or by getting some help from the new creatures present in the game. The new footage shows players riding Wyrdeer (Stantler’s evolution), swimming on the back of Basculegion (Basculin’s evolution), and being carried through the skies by Hisuian Braviary (the new regional form of a fifth-generation Pokémon). We also get new looks at the Hisuian regional form of Growlithe and Zoroark, and a peek at a fight against Kleavor (Scyther’s new evolution).

Pokémon Legends: Arceus takes place in Hisui, an ancient version of Sinnoh, a region in which Pokémon Diamond, Pokémon Pearl, Pokémon Platinum, Pokémon Brilliant Diamont, and Pokémon Shining Pearl were set. Placed hundreds of years before the events of the main franchise, Pokémon Legends: Arceus will let players explore a continent long before the Sinnoh region was even formed, which means we’ll get to see some brand new places. Players will be part of the Galaxy Expedition Team, whose mission is to find, capture, study, and catalog every Pokémon in the Hisui region.

The game also features new battle mechanics, that allow players to select different "style" options for fighting in the typical turn-based system. Now, you can choose between doing a "strong" or "agile" attack, and some Pokémon will be able to take more than one turn in a row based on their statistics.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus was revealed last year during the special streaming celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the Pokémon franchise. Pokémon Legends: Arceus will be available on the Nintendo Switch, with both physical and digital copies, on January 28, 2022. You can already preorder the game here. Check the new trailer below.

