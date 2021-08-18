The Poké-revolution starts now, as Pokémon Legends: Arceus’ new trailer reveals Pokémon can attack humans in the upcoming open-world game. Finally, after decades of enslavement and being forced to fight their peers in cruel championships for the glory of their captors, Pokémon will defend themselves against humans who cross their territory. Oh, and the game will also feature new battle mechanics, new regional forms, and a somewhat new region to explore.

While previous reports placed Pokémon Legends: Arceus in the Sinnoh region, introduced in the fourth generation of Pokémon games, the new trailer gives a new name for the map we’ll get to explore: Hisui. Placed hundreds of years before the events of the main franchise, Pokémon Legends: Arceus will let players explore a continent long before the Sinnoh region was even formed, which means we’ll get to see some brand new places.

Image via Game Freak

RELATED:‌ A 'Pokemon' Live-Action Series Is in Development at Netflix from 'Lucifer's Joe Henderson

The new region also features some alternative forms for some fan-favorite creatures, such as a fluffy Growlithe and a snow-white Braviary. While most of the creatures present in the new trailer were already introduced by older generations, we also got to see some new faces.

In Hisui, Stantler will be able to evolve into Wyrdeer and Basculin into Basculegion. The two new Pokémon indicate more will be revealed, maybe adding an entirely new generation to our National Pokédex.

The game also features new battle mechanics, that allow players to select different "style" options for fighting in the typical turn-based system. Now, you can choose between doing a "strong" or "agile" attack, and some Pokémon will be able to take more than one turn in a row based on their statistics.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus was revealed last February during the special streaming celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the Pokémon franchise. The game will be the first open-world Pokémon game ever made, allowing players to wander freely through a world filled with creatures you can capture in real-time.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus will be available on the Nintendo Switch, with both physical and digital copies, on January 28, 2022. You can already preorder the game here. Check the new trailer below.

KEEP‌ ‌READING:‌ 'Pokémon GO': 3 Things That Make Me Want to Quit and 3 Things That Keep Bringing Me Back

Share Share Tweet Email

Nerf Just Made an 'Aliens' Pulse Blaster to Celebrate the Film's 35th Anniversary "That's it, man! Game over, man!"

Read Next