A new teaser trailer for Pokémon Legends: Arceus has been released and, even though it doesn’t reveal any actual gameplay, it teases the presence of two new Pokémon and… a murder? The trailer is an "improved" version of the teaser released last week, in which you could barely see anything. Pokémon Legends: Arceus is set to be a different entry in the Pokémon game universe, with an open-world setting and missions to complete and explore the map, Monster Hunter-style.

In the trailer, again presented in found footage-style common to horror movies like The Blair Witch Project and The Visit, shows a professor gathering images of some Pokémon on their natural habitat. He refers to the camera as a “strange device”, which indicates Pokémon may not be the only new element of the game. He documents some Snorunts in their natural habitat feeding on ice and snow, and then he decides to venture into a cold forest with a “mysterious air."

He then sees a blue, fox-like Pokémon that he isn’t quite sure which one might be. Then, a ghost-like figure attacks the Professor and… kills him? Considering that found-footage normally is retrieved from a dead person, that might be the case. As the camera keeps rolling, however, we get to see this new cute Pokémon up close until it is joined by what looks like his evolution, that stands taller on two feet.

As fan speculation rises, everyone seems to agree those two Pokémon are the Hisuian versions of Zorua and Zoroark, the latter being a fan-favorite of Pokémon players. Zoroark’s original type is Dark, but based on this footage it’s possible that his new version will also be Ice.

In Pokémon Legends: Arceus, players will explore the region of Hisui, which is an ancient version of Sinnoh, a region in which Pokémon Diamond, Pokémon Pearl, Pokémon Platinum, Pokémon Brilliant Diamont and Pokémon Shining Pearl were set. Players will be part of the Galaxy Expedition Team, whose mission is to find, capture, study, and catalogue every Pokémon in the Hisui region.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is set to be released for Nintendo Switch on January 28, 2022.

You can watch the trailer here:

