A new trailer has been released for the upcoming game Nintendo Switch game, Pokémon Legends: Arceus. The trailer gives a look at several of the game's features, most notably a new type of Pokémon: the Noble Pokemon.

Based on the trailer, these Noble Pokémon seem to act as boss battles in the game. They are described as Pokémon that seem to "hold power not held by regular Pokémon." The one we get to see in the video is a new Pokémon, the glowing yellow Kleavor. This Pokémon is an evolution of Scyther, whose body parts have hardened into stone, and it is a Bug/Rock-type that has been given the category of Axe Pokémon. Noble Pokémon will be assisted by wardens - also introduced in the trailer - who act as caretakers and trainers to these Pokémon, seeing to their daily needs and making sure they are not disturbed.

One of the other things we get to see in the video is an exploration of the Hisui region while riding a Pokémon. With the use of the Celestica Flute, players will be able to ride Wyrdeer, Basculegion, and Hisuian Braviary freely through the land, water, and skies, respectively. We are also shown several of the game's wardens, including Lian, who guards the Kleavor we see later in the trailer. Also featured in the video is Jubilife Village, which acts as a hub area where you can customize your look, take photos, shop and more. We also get a glimpse at the outfit options you can give your character, and some photos of the character with their Pokémon.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is part of the eighth generation of the Pokémon franchise, and acts as a prequel to Pokémon Diamond and Pokémon Pearl. It was first announced during the Pokémon 25th Anniversary event to celebrate the series. Unlike most Pokémon games, Arceus will feature an open-world setting in the Hisui region, and will be the first time the player can directly take damage from a Pokémon. Your objective in the game is to create Hisui's first Pokédex, and the mythical Pokémon Arceus will play a role in the story as well.

The game is set to launch on January 28, 2022, and will be released as a Switch exclusive. You can check out the new trailer featuring the Noble Pokémon below.

