A Pokemon live-action TV series is in early development at Netflix, per an exclusive story from Variety.

The show is still in the early stages, so there isn't anything in the way of plot information yet, but according to Variety's sources, Joe Henderson, who currently serves as co-showrunner and executive producer on Netflix's Lucifer (which recently announced a premiere date for its final season), is attached to write and executive produce the new Pokemon series for the streamer.

Per Variety's sources, the new Pokemon Netflix show is also intended to be a live-action series in the vein of 2019's Detective Pikachu, which starred Ryan Reynolds as the voice of the yellow Pokemon alongside Justice Smith.

Henderson, who is also known for his work on Hulu's adaptation of the Stephen King novel 11.22.63 and USA Network's Graceland and White Collar, is already developing more than one project for Netflix. A series adaptation for the comic Shadecraft, which Henderson wrote with art by Lee Garbett, is in the works for the streamer as well, with Henderson co-writing the script with Georgia Lee. Both Henderson and Lee serve as executive producers, while Garbett acts as producer.

Meanwhile, the upcoming Pokemon series potentially joins a series of other anime titles that Netflix has been adapting for live-action, including the upcoming Cowboy Bebop series starring John Cho and Daniella Pineda, as well as One Piece. Netflix is already the streaming home of several other Pokemon anime shows, among them Pokemon Journeys and Pokemon: Indigo League.

Plot details and a release date have not yet been confirmed for the Pokemon live-action series, so stay tuned to Collider for more updates on this project.

