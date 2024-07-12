The Big Picture Get ready for July 2024 with high-end Pokémon accessories by Loungefly and The Pokémon Company International.

Prepare for your next Pokémon journey in style! Loungefly, the fan-favourite lifestyle brand from Funko, has joined forces with The Pokémon Company International to launch a new line of high-end COLLECTIV accessories. Slated for release in July 2024, this collection is perfect for trainers looking to pack all the essentials for their Pokémon adventures. The new COLLECTIV line is a stylish nod to Pokémon fans everywhere, featuring a range of accessories that combine functionality with fan-centric designs.

The collection includes the full-size COLLECTR Backpack priced at $125, the ARTST Convertible Bag for $75, and the ORGANIZR Wallet for $40. Each piece is adorned with sleek, debossed Poké Ball patterns that are sure to make any fan's heart skip a beat. Inside, you'll find Pikachu-themed linings that add an electrifying touch, with the iconic Pokémon making an appearance under each accessory’s top flap. It's like a wild Pikachu appears every time you open.

Loungefly has always been known for its intricate designs and attention to detail, and this Pokémon collection is no exception. Whether you're heading to the Pokémon League or just a casual stroll to the Poké Mart, the COLLECTR Backpack offers ample space for all your gear, ensuring you're always prepared for any Pokémon encounter. The ARTST Convertible Bag is perfect for trainers who value versatility, seamlessly transforming to suit your needs — just like a Ditto! And for those looking to keep their Trainer ID and Poké Dollars safe, the ORGANIZR Wallet has got you covered with its stylish yet practical design.

Loungefly's dedication to creating wearable stories shines through in this collection. Each accessory is crafted to reflect the beloved Pokémon franchise, making these pieces not just functional but also a true extension of the Pokémon world. It's a perfect blend of fashion and fandom, ensuring that trainers of all ages can showcase their love for Pokémon in style.

