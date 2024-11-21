It’s been 25 years since trainers first ventured into the Johto region. Introduced to 100 new Pokémon to catch, Pokémon Gold and Pokémon Silver are beloved in the franchise, including the two legendaries, Ho-Oh and Lugia. To celebrate the anniversary, The Pokémon Company has released the Gold & Silver Legends collection plushes, which are now available on The Pokémon Center’s website.

While normally known for being a rainbow-hued Pokémon, the Ho-Oh plush is all gold to celebrate its title of Pokémon Gold. Standing over 15 inches tall, this flying and fire-type legendary is a regal addition to your collection as it’s made with soft polyester. Don’t worry! You don’t have to traverse the Burned Tower in Ecruteak City to get one.

The Lugia is made from the same materials and is 17 inches wide. Like its box art counterpart, this legendary is donned in all silver for Pokémon Silver. Both of these items are Pokémon Center Originals, and because of the celebration, the purchase limit is one for each order.

25 Years of Pokémon Gold and Silver

Image via The Pokémon Company

It was November 21, 1999 when Pokémon Gold and Pokémon Silver were released in Japan to kick off the second generation of the smash-hit game franchise. One year later, Pokémon Crystal would be released, introducing the first time a player could pick a girl as their character. Generation II was a significant change, immediately updating several game mechanics.

The Dark and Steel typing were introduced, as well as genders and Baby Pokémon for the breeding mechanic. This would be important in the long term, especially once competitive Pokémon tournaments began in 2009. Trainers could now breed their creatures for the best stats and moves. Crystal would continue additions to the franchise with the first Battle Tower and the earliest concept of the Move Tutor, being Bill’s Father. I am glad it changed in later games. Bill’s dad charging us 4000 coins for only one of three moves was steep.

Pokémon Gold and Silver was a critical success, launching into a multi-billion dollar franchise. Today, Pokémon is the most profitable media franchise over powerhouses like Disney Princesses, Star Wars, Harry Potter, and comic book universes like Marvel and DC Comics. Both would be remade in 2009 as Pokémon HeartGold and SoulSilver for the Nintendo DS as part of the 10th anniversary of the games.

The Gold & Silver Legends collection plushes of Ho-Oh and Lugia are now available at the Pokémon Center website while supplies last.