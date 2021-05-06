The Pokémon anime is getting its 24th season, and both Ash Ketchum and Pikachu will be back for new adventures this year. The Pokémon Company International confirmed the new season, titled Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series, will come to select markets this summer, while additional releases all around the globe will happen throughout 2021.

The current Pokémon season, Pokémon Journeys, will still air new episodes weekly until the end of May. Pokémon Journeys led Ash through all the eight main regions of the Pokémon universe, as opposed to other seasons that focused on a single region and a specific championship. New protagonist Goh also shared the spotlight, helping Ash with his Pokémon research while pursuing the mythical Mew.

RELATED:‌ 'New Pokémon Snap' Is the Softest Game of 2021 and I Absolutely Love It | Review

Master Journeys will once again follow Ash and Goh in their adventures, meaning that we can expect the focus of the show to keep on Pokémon research, with new mysteries to uncover. The new season was announced as part of Pokémon25, the official celebration of the 25th anniversary of the franchise. Accordingly to Pokémon Company International, we can expect a trailer for Master Journeys to be released soon on the official Pokémon YouTube channel.

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series will premiere this summer in select markets, but you can already check the official synopsis for the season and new photos from Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series below.

“It’s a big, big world, but you know where to find Ash and Goh—battling and catching Pokémon from Kanto to Galar! With Pikachu, Cinderace, and their other Pokémon beside them, our heroes continue to travel all over the world to research Pokémon for Cerise Laboratory. Along the way, Ash climbs higher in the World Coronation Series rankings, and Goh adds more Pokémon to his Pokédex in his quest to catch Mew. Meanwhile, Chloe takes her first steps as a Pokémon Trainer when she meets a mysterious Eevee. New friends, returning rivals, and exciting adventures await—as the journey continues!”

KEEP‌ ‌READING:‌ 'Pokémon' Celebrates 25 Years by Announcing 'Diamond' & 'Pearl' Remasters and a New Open-World RPG

Share Share Tweet Email

Watch: George Clooney Is the Biggest Brad Pitt Fan in Hilarious New Omaze Ad He might be kind of a terrible roommate, though.

Read Next