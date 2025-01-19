Many fans of the Pokémon franchise got their start through the anime. First airing in 1997 before coming to North America in 1998, it followed the adventures of Ash Ketchum and his trusty Pikachu as they tried to become a Pokémon Master. Following Ash's victory over Leon in Pokémon Journeys: The Series, he was retired as the series' protagonist for Liko and Roy, the main character of Pokémon Horizons: The Series.

While the writing for the anime has never been the strongest, it has still proven capable of powerful storytelling that leaves an impact on audiences even twenty-five years later. Sometimes the anime even managed to shock viewers, either by blindsiding them with an unexpected character development, or inducing rage when a character lost when they shouldn't have.

Pokémon Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date April 1, 1997 Finale Year November 30, 2022 Cast Rica Matsumoto , Mayumi Iizuka , Yūji Ueda , Tomokazu Seki , Kaori Suzuki , Fushigi Yamada , Megumi Toyoguchi Main Genre Adventure Seasons 25 Producers Takemoto Mori , Tsunekazu Ishihara , Keisuke Iwata Studio OLM Network TV Tokyo , TV Osaka , TV Aichi , TVh , TVQ , TSC Expand

10 Jessie and James Release Arbok and Weezing

'Pokémon the Series: Ruby and Sapphire'

Image via the Pokémon Company

Every step in Ash's journey was hounded by Jessie, James, and Meowth from Team Rocket, who were determined to capture Pikachu for their boss, Giovanni. Despite their dedication to Pokémon crime, the trio had their moments of heroism, such as during the episode "A Poached Ego," where they cross paths with Rico, a Pokémon Poacher who had captured many Ekans and Koffing. Since Jessie and James owned their evolved forms, Arbok and Weezing, they decided to free the Pokémon, but soon found themselves outmatched by Rico's Tyranitar.

In an act of utter selflessness, Jessie and James commanded Arbok and Weezing to take their pre-evolved forms into the woods while they and Meowth fought off Tyranitar. While this wasn't the first time Pokémon had been released, Arbok and Weezing had been Team Rocket's main Pokémon since the first season and were incredibly loyal to their trainers despite how often they were defeated. Many fans who watched this scene were likely in tears alongside Arbok and Weezing, and it remains one of the most heroic acts Team Rocket has ever performed.

9 Pikachu Lost to Trip's Snivy

'Pokémon the Series: Black and White'

Image via the Pokémon Company

While the games set in the Unova Region are some of the franchise's most beloved games, Pokémon the Series: Black and White, also known as the Best Wishes era, is considered a lowpoint in the anime. There are many reasons for this, such as making Team Rocket more serious instead of comedic, annoying side-characters, and Ash's personality and intelligence being reset to Kanto levels despite his amazing skills in the Sinnoh League. The first episode, "In the Shadow of Zekrom!," saw Ash face off against a rookie trainer named Trip, and what followed was a precursor of how rocky the rest of the season would be.

The battle is a complete embarrassment as Trip's brand-new Snivy defeats Ash's Pikachu after only two attacks. The anime tries to justify this because Pikachu was unable to use his electric attacks following a meeting with the mighty legendary dragon, Zekrom, but considering Pikachu was still able to use Iron Tail and Quick Attack, the battle should have been over in no time due to Pikachu's experience and power. To this day, fans remain embittered by how pathetic the writers made Pikachu, especially after his tie with Tobias' Latios in Sinnoh.

8 The Death of Stoutland

'Pokémon the Series: Sun and Moon'

Image via the Pokémon Company

The Alola era is seen as a mixed bag by fans due to its focus on comedic slice-of-life adventures. However, it managed to blindside audiences when it introduced a wild Litten living with an elderly Stoutland. Though Litten tries his best to care for his adopted father and mentor, Stoutland grows worse in the episode "One Journey Ends, Another Begins..." until he sadly passes away.

Death was usually avoided in the anime, so it was amazing to see the show not only acknowledge death by old age, but tackle the grieving process with maturity and tact. Litten is left devastated by the loss of Stoutland, refusing to eat and becoming emotionally distant as he proccesses these emotions. Yet after seeing Stoutland's face in the clouds, Litten resolves not to let this loss keep him from living his life, and goes on to become one of Ash's best teammates.

7 Ash Releases Butterfree

'Pokémon: Indigo League'

Image via The Pokémon Company

Like many new trainers in the games, Ash's first capture was the Bug-type Caterpie, who quickly evolved into a Metapod and Butterfree. He was a mainstay of Ash's early days through Kanto until the episode "Bye Bye Butterfree," where he fell in love with a unique pink Butterfree and won her heart after helping to rescue her from Team Rocket. As the two prepare to fly across the sea to breed, Ash is forced to bid his friend a tearful goodbye.

Though Butterfree didn't have as much personality or screentime as Ash's other Kanto Pokémon, his release was a huge shock and remains one of the most iconic episodes of the first season. This is because of how powerful the message is: sometimes life will pull friends apart, and though it hurts to say goodbye, the memories you forged will last forever. The episode is also a great moment of maturity for Ash. He doesn't try to convince Butterfree to stay, but rather accepts the hard fact that he needs to do what is best for his friend, not himself.

6 Ash Lost to Ritchie

'Pokémon: Indigo League'

Image via The Pokémon Company

Ash's performance during the Indigo League started off strong as he used some of his underutilized Pokémon to pull off surprising victories, while his longtime rival, Gary Oak, was eliminated quickly. He even befriended another trainer named Ritchie, who mirrored Ash in personality and Pokémon Team. Eventually, the two were set to face each other, but Ash was waylaid before the match by Team Rocket, and nobody was prepared for how the fight would go down.

The rules during this fight are frustrating to say the least: Ash's Squirtle was disqualified for being put to sleep, and Ritchie's Charmander, Zippo, was disqualified for being recalled into his Pokéball. In the end, Ash ended up losing when his Charizard refused to fight against Ritchie's Pikachu, Sparky. This was a shocking development because everyone expected Ash to win after how far he'd grown as a trainer, yet it also makes sense, since he used a Pokémon that he knows disobeys him. As such, Ash's loss can work as a hard but fair lesson about the importance of preparation, and that it's OK to lose so long as you learn from the experience.

5 Ash Lost to Tobias

'Pokémon: DP Sinnoh League Victors'

Image via The Pokémon Company

Pokémon the Series: Diamond and Pearl saw Ash go through tremendous growth as a trainer, and after defeating Paul - one of the best anime-only characters - it seemed like he had a good shot at winning the league. However, he first had to face Tobias, a mystery trainer who was sweeping the league with his mythical Pokémon, Darkrai. While Ash's Sceptile became the first Pokémon to bring it down, it cost Ash half of his team, and Tobias followed up Darkrai with a Latios.

When Latios came onto the field, audiences collectively threw their hands up in frustration. It confirmed that Tobias wasn't so much a character as he was a plot device meant to keep Ash from becoming a league champion. Still, Ash put up a good fight, and his Pikachu ended up tying with Latios in the end.

4 Ash Lost to Alain

'Pokémon the Series: XYZ'

Image via The Pokémon Company

Ash's Kalos journey saw him pull himself out of the mediocrity of his Unovan journey and grow to a point that eclipsed his performance in Sinnoh. He gathered together a powerful team of iconic Kalos Pokémon, and his Greninja unlocked a unique ability to change forms and sync thoughts with Ash, known as the Bond Phenomenon. This allowed him to reach the final round of the Kalos League, where he faced off with Alain, a trainer who was studying Mega Evolution with his Mega Charizard X.

Despite the final battle coming down to Mega Charizard X vs Ash-Greninja, Ash still lost the league. Fans were shocked and enraged by this decision, especially since Greninja was defeated by a Fire-type move, which Greninja resists. The most likely reason for this loss was that Pokémon wanted to keep Ash going as long as possible, but after six regions of seeing Ash lose, fans were growing tired of getting their hopes up. This is likely why Ash was given the win in the Alolah League.

3 The Trio Breaks Up

'Pokémon: Master Quest'

Image via the Pokémon Company

Ash has had many companions during his adventures, but Misty and Brock remain the most well-known and beloved. Except for the Orange Islands, where Brock briefly left the group to pursue a doomed relationship with Professor Ivy, the duo stuck with Ash throughout his adventures in Kanto and Johto, offering sound advice and picking him up when he was down. However, when the trio returned to Kanto in "Gotta Catch Ya Later!," Misty was forced to return to the Cerulean City Gym when her sisters departed for a world tour, and Brock needed to go back to Pewder City to check in on his family.

This moment marks the end of an era, as while Brock would continue traveling with Ash in Hoenn and Sinnoh, Misty would only make sparse appearances as a guest character. The episode takes its time with the goodbye, highlighting all the good times the trio had together, and brings things full circle with Misty finally getting her bike back after Ash wrecked it in the first episode. Yet the episode once again reminds audiences that when one era ends, another begins, as Ash decides to go to Hoenn and make a fresh start.

2 Serena Kisses Ash

'Pokémon the Series: XYZ'

Image via the Pokémon Company

Ash's female companion for Kalos was Serena, whom he had met once during a Pokémon Summer Camp hosted by Professor Oak. Though she started off shy and lacking in self-confidence, traveling with Ash helped Serena build self-worth and develop into a skilled Pokémon Coordinator. Though she didn't become Kalos Queen, Serena decided to study Pokémon Contests in Hoenn to perfect her skills as a performer, though not before saying goodbye to Ash with a kiss.

The anime doesn't show the kiss, but the romantic colors, Serena leaning in, and the reactions of Clemont, Bonnie, and Pikachu confirm what happened. While not the first time Ash has been kissed, this moment left a huge impact on fans due to how it signified Serena's character growth, and because Ash and Serena are one of the most popular pairings among shippers. With Ash's departure from the series, we'll likely never know if they officially got together, but that makes it all the more fun to speculate.

1 Ash The World Champion

'Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series'

Image via The Pokémon Company

Pokémon Journeys: The Series was the biggest shake-up to the anime's structure, with Ash traveling around the world to battle trainers in the World Coronation Series. He eventually reached the Masters Eight, where he defeated Champions Steven Stone and Cynthia, two of the strongest trainers in both the anime and games. Then, he faced off with the Undefeated Champion, Leon, and scored a clutch victory to become the number one ranked trainer in the world.

Ash's victory was the biggest surprise of all because it signified how his journey was coming to a definitive end. Decades of hard work, perseverance, and heartbreaking loss culminated in this win, though in typical Ash fashion, he refuses to rest on his laurels and continues to travel and hone his skills. Many fans also got emotional when Pikachu had a vision of all of Ash's Pokémon encouraging him to defeat Charizard, symbolizing how, even if they weren't present, each of them contributed to honing Ash and Pikachu's skills for this moment.

Keep Reading: 10 Pokémon Video Games That Are Pretty Much Perfect