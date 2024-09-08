Pokémon is a Japanese anime series — based on the 1996 video games Pokémon Red & Blue — that has been going on since 1998 with no signs of slowing down any time soon. For the most part, the series revolves around Ash Ketchum and his faithful companion Pikachu as they travel across the land, searching far and wide for various types of Pokémon to befriend. In recent years, the show has ditched its long-time protagonist after he finally became the Champion.

Still, the show remains one of the most popular and longest-running anime series to date, thanks to its messages of friendship and doing the right thing. Even though it is geared towards kids, adults find lots of enjoyment in it, too, since it has played a part in the childhoods of many. The Pokémon franchise has also produced movies, usually one per season, tying into the events of the show yet featuring a far more extraordinary adventure. As with any film series, they range from not very good to brilliant, and each installment has varying degrees of quality. These are the most rewatchable Pokémon movies, whether you're a newcomer or a long-time fan.

10 'Pokémon 4Ever' (2001)

Series: 'Johto League Champions'

Pokémon 4Ever centers on Celebi, the mythical time-traveling Pokémon that meets up with Ash and his friends in the woods, taking them several decades back in time. There, Ash meets up with Sammy, a local Pokémon trainer who is just as captivated by Celebi as Ash is. However, they must protect Celebi from the clutches of a new threat: the Iron Masked Marauder, a special member of Team Rocket who uses unique Pokéballs to corrupt the Pokémon and make them easier to bend to his will.

Despite its shortcomings, 4Ever is far from the worst Pokémon movie and has a lot of redeeming qualities.

The newfound friendship between Ash and Sammy is truly magical as they bond over their love for Pokémon. Sammy also produces some intricate and highly detailed drawings, which must have been very hard to animate. Pokémon 4Ever also has a great twist at the end that strengthens the bond between Ash and Sammy. Despite its shortcomings, 4Ever is far from the worst Pokémon movie and has a lot of redeeming qualities. Whimsical, intricate, and sticking true to the show's theme of companionship, Pokémon 4Ever is a marvelous journey through time that actually warrants a rewatch or two because the time travel thing can get a bit confusing.

9 'Pokémon the Movie 2000' (1999)

Series: 'Adventures in the Orange Islands'

Pokémon the Movie 2000 sees Ash, Tracey, and Misty become shipwrecked on an island that is celebrating their annual festival honoring Lugia, the guardian of the sea. Narrated by a sentient Slowking, who observes the events from the background, the film features an event of cataclysmic proportions as the legendary Moltres is captured by a villainous collector, disturbing the balance of power. Intense storms and unnatural patterns ensue, and the only way to stop them is to awaken Lugia and return the birds to their rightful places.

This movie, of course, features Team Rocket in one of their earliest altruistic appearances. Even though this really isn't the best Pokémon movie, it has a beautiful soundtrack and a heartfelt message about the greater good and about how disturbing wildlife for one's nefarious purposes can upset the entirety of the world and eventually lead to its downfall. Pokémon the Movie 2000 also comes with a short film preceding the main event, which is unrelated but comical and light-hearted. As for the rewatchable factor, the movie is so apocalyptic that it makes it a darker installment in the franchise, yet one that is endlessly hopeful.

Pokémon the Movie 2000 Release Date July 17, 1999 Director Kunihiko Yuyama Cast Veronica Taylor , Rica Matsumoto , Ikue Ôtani , Unshô Ishizuka , Mayumi Izuka , Satomi Kôrogi , Tomokazu Seki , Megumi Hayashibara Runtime 99 Minutes Writers Satoshi Tajiri , Takeshi Shudo

8 'Volcanion and the Mechanical Marvel' (2016)

Series: 'XYZ'

Volcanion and the Mechanical Marvel centers on two mythical Pokémon: Volcanion and Magearna, which is the "mechanical marvel" the title alludes to. Grappling with the ethics of creating artificial life for the sole purpose of controlling it, the movie examines some pretty heavy topics that wouldn't otherwise be expected from a children's show. Of course, it makes sure to intersperse these philosophical questions with some spectacle courtesy of Volcanion, which is responsible for volcanic eruptions and other destructive forces of nature.

The movie also brings an interesting concept as Ash and Volcanion become physically bonded by a magical chain and are forced to serve each other's interests toward the common goal of rescuing Magearna. Visually compelling, thought-provoking, yet comical as always, Volcanion and the Mechanical Marvel is definitely rewatchable, as it is consistently exciting and carries surprising depth.

7 'Zoroark: Master of Illusions' (2010)

Series: 'Diamond and Pearl: Sinnoh League Victors'

Zoroark: Master of Illusions came as a sort of sneak peek to the upcoming fifth generation, in which one of the hardest Pokémon to acquire was the non-legendary Zorua and its evolution, Zoroark. The movie is actually confusing on a couple of different levels. For one, Celebi is back and is weaving intricate time-traveling plotlines again, but on top of that, Zorua and Zoroark are capable of creating illusions, which makes certain things questionable in regard to what is or isn't real.

Naturally, these two aspects serve for multiple viewings just to really get what's going on, though it's much harder for kids to grasp than adults. Apart from that, Zoroark: Master of Illusions isn't exactly the best film in the Pokémon franchise, but it's still good and enjoyable, so rewatching it will be far from a chore. It also chooses to explore a different setting than the main series, in a location that does not appear in the games and is based in the Netherlands, so it's a nice change of scenery from the rest of the TV series.

6 'Destiny Deoxys' (2004)

Series: 'Advanced Challenge'

Destiny Deoxys dips its toes into the sci-fi genre as the origins of Deoxys are explored. A meteorite crash-lands on Earth, causing the guardian of the sky, Rayquaza, to initiate a battle with it, hoping to protect the planet from this alien invader. Inside the meteorite is a green crystal that is important to Deoxys, leading to a violent crusade to find it. Most Pokémon films take place on some isolated island or village in the wilderness, so Destiny Deoxys felt like a nice change of pace, occurring in the heart of a major city.

Destiny Doexys' unique color palette and extra-terrestrial plotline make it a feast for the eyes and a highly rewatchable bit of sci-fi.

Standing out above its fellow Pokémon movies, Destiny Deoxys feels both like a Pokémon movie and an alien invasion movie, which works surprisingly well with the formula. Its unique color palette and extra-terrestrial plotline make it a feast for the eyes and a highly rewatchable bit of sci-fi, reminiscent of films like War of the Worlds. Further benefitting from using Deoxys and Rayquza, two of the coolest Pokémon in the series, Destiny Doexys is one of the most rewatchable Pokémon movies.

5 'Arceus and the Jewel of Life' (2009)

Series: 'Diamond and Pearl: Galactic Battles'

Arceus and the Jewel of Life is another movie that portrays a completely apocalyptic event. Arceus, the Pokémon world's equivalent of god, enters a slumber and vows to judge humanity upon its emergence. As it happens, it happens shortly before Ash and his friends arrive near the temple. The legendary dragon Pokémon, Dialga, Palkia, and Giratina, are at each other's throats, causing a cosmic disturbance that awakens Arceus, setting into motion the end of the world itself.

The sheer scale in this movie is absolutely unmatched, with towering giants fighting and causing destruction at massive levels. Arceus and the Jewel of Life is also a bit more pessimistic than other films of its kind, as armageddon slowly looms in the distance. Yet, the entertainment value is ever-present, and the spectacle of it never gets old. Arceus and the Jewel of Life can be viewed several times without getting boring, making it one of the best and most enjoyable Pokémon movies.

4 'Pokémon Ranger and the Temple of the Sea' (2006)

Series: 'Battle Frontier'