If you are a fan of Pokémon anime, the Japanese Twitter/X account from the franchise has just unveiled some excellent news for you. A new series is about to drop for free on YouTube, and it centers on one of the most popular monsters from the saga: Dragonite. Titled Dragonite and the Mailman, the series is coming sooner rather than later – it will debut on February 27 on the franchise's official YouTube channel. The number of episodes is yet to be revealed.

Dragonite and the Mailman will tell the story of Hana, a girl who has nothing but admiration for a postal worker, Dragonite. One day, she has the opportunity to work alongside the dragon Pokémon and her cute Fuecoco after receiving a letter addressed to no one. Hana and Dragonite are able to find the sender: a boy named Rio who intended to send the letter to his father. The man's birthday is near, so the newly-formed trio embarks on an adventure to the Kanto region in order to find Rio's father in time.

Long-time fans of Pokémon know fully well that one of the franchise's most powerful monsters is Dragonite. However, the strong and heavy Pokémon is often docile and prefers to spend its days delivering mail across the continent rather than engaging in battles. With a whole series about it, Pokémon fans will get a wholesome title that showcases everyday life in the Pokémon world, rather than just focusing on battles.

The Team Behind 'Dragonite and the Mailman'

Dragonite and the Mailman is directed by Taku Kimura, who recently helmed one episode of Star Wars: Visions. Kimura is also responsible for the series' storyboards, while the screenplay is handled by Nana Kentaro. The production company that's bringing Dragonite and the Mailman to life is CoMix Wave Films, the same one that produced the highly rated movies from renowned Japanese filmmaker Makoto Shinkai, like Your Name and Suzume.

The companies behind Pokémon have consistently released new titles that expand the franchise to several other subgenres. Just recently, Netflix released the stop-motion animated series Pokémon Concierge, a sort of The White Lotus for kids that takes place in a resort where Pokémon can just kick back and relax. Recently, the long-running anime series that kicked off in 1997 was rebooted into Pokémon: Horizons with a new protagonist.

Dragonite and the Mailman debuts on the official Pokémon YouTube channel on February 27.