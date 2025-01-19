The most famous character in the Pokémon franchise is their beloved mascot, Pikachu. A large part of this is due to the Pokémon anime, where he was the first Pokémon acquired by protagonist Ash Ketchum. While their relationship started rocky, Ash and Pikachu have become one of the most iconic duos in anime, though the anime has left them now that Ash has become the number one Pokémon Trainer in the world.

Though Ash considered evolving Pikachu into Raichu when he faced his third Gym Leader, Pikachu rejected the idea and proved that he was more than capable of overcoming the challenges he and Ash faced during their march to the top. Over their twenty-five-year run, Pikachu has repeatedly demonstrated his power by performing some of the most impressive feats in the anime. These range from unlocking powerful attacks to challenging legendary Pokémon.

Pokémon Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date April 1, 1997 Finale Year November 30, 2022 Cast Rica Matsumoto , Mayumi Iizuka , Yūji Ueda , Tomokazu Seki , Kaori Suzuki , Fushigi Yamada , Megumi Toyoguchi Main Genre Adventure Seasons 25

10 Pikachu Swept Wattson's Team

'Pokémon: Advanced'

Image via The Pokémon Company

Before Ash can battle against the Electric-type Gym Leader, Wattson, they are confronted by a mechanical Raicou set up to challenge them. Pikachu makes short work of the robot, and he absorbs an exuberant amount of electricity in the process. Thus, when Ash faces Wattson in a three vs three match, Pikachu knocks out Wattson's Magnemite, Voltorb, and Magneton with one attack each.

Now, the only reason that Pikachu could do this was because of the excess electrical energy he absorbed, but that doesn't take away from how amazing this sweep is. Electric-type Pokémon normally resist their own attacks, yet Pikachu unleashed attacks so powerful that the resistance wasn't a factor. There's also the fact that Pikachu was able to battle Wattson at all, given how quickly he became ill after the match, showcasing Pikachu's stamina and ability to keep fighting even when pushed to his limits.

9 Thunder Armor

'Pokémon: Advanced Battle'

Image via the Pokémon Company

To acquire his seventh Hoenn badge, Ash has to face off against Tate and Lisa, a pair of Psychic twins who challenge him to a double battle with their Lunatone and Solrock. Alongside Pikachu, Ash sends out Swellow, but it proves to be an uphill battle due to Tate and Lisa working in tandem with one another. Ash manages to regain momentum by commanding Pikachu to launch a Thunder into a storm cloud, which shocks them back and gives him and Swellow a protective layer of Thunder Armor.

Thunder Armor is one of the most blatant examples of deus ex machina in the anime: it's never explained how Pikachu can do this, it lasts long enough to win the battle, and it is never used again. Still, within the show's context, it's a demonstration of Pikachu's tremendous control over electricity. Rather than dealing super effective damage to the Flying-type Swellow, it increased their speed and made Lunatone and Solrock's attacks wash over them like water.

8 Pikachu Can Hurt Ground-Types

'Pokémon: Indigo League'

Image via the Pokémon Company

The first stop on Ash's journey to becoming a Pokémon Master was the Rock-type Petalburg City Gym, run by his future long-time companion, Brock. Unfortunately for Ash, Brock's Onix is a Ground-type immune to Electric-type attacks. Rather than catch another Pokémon for his team, Ash accepts help from Flint - Brock's undercover father - in supercharging Pikachu's electricity.

The training seemed to pay off, as Pikachu was able to knock out Brock's Geodude and severely weaken his Onix with a little help from the gym's sprinkler system. During Ash's journey through Kanto, Pikachu defeats several other Ground-types using Electric-type attacks, such as Blane's Rhydon. Later seasons of the anime corrected this error in type-immunity, but at the time, it was still impressive to see Pikachu overcome Pokémon he normally shouldn't be able to.

7 Pikachu Unleashes His Z-Move

'Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon—Ultra Adventures'

Image via the Pokémon Company

Shortly after arriving in the Alola region, Ash was given a Z-Ring and Electrium Z by the legendary Pokémon, Tapu Koko. During a battle to try and rescue Lusamine, the mother of Lillie and Gladeon, from an Ultra Beast called Nihilego, the Electrium Z briefly changed its shape to resemble a Pikachu's tail. As Gladeon and Lillie provide distractions, Pikachu dons Ash's hat as the two try out this new power.

This is another instance of deus ex machina, but it feels more narratively satisfying than with the Thunder Armor. The animators did a good job depicting Pikachu's signature Z Move,10,000,000 Volt Thunderbolt, with bright colors that pop against the black sky. The attack proves strong enough to free Lusamine from Nihilego, allowing her to reform and become an ally to Ash and his friends as they work to protect Alola from more Ultra Beasts.

6 Pikachu Defeats Drake's Dragonite

'Pokémon: Adventures in the Orange Islands'

Image via The Pokémon Company

Following Ash's heartbreaking defeat at the Kanto League, he, Misty, and new companion Tracy, explore the Orange Islands, allowing Ash to compete in the Orange League. He successfully collected all four badges, giving him a chance to face the Supreme Gym Leader, Drake, in a six on six battle. Unfortunately, Drake's star Pokémon was the original Dragon-type, Dragonite, and he proved strong enough to fight through half of Ash's team until only Pikachu was left.

Drake's Dragonite was the perfect final boss for Ash's Kanto adventures: it lived up to the mystery and power that had surrounded previous members of the Dratini line and used a total of ten different moves during its battle with Ash's team. Yet even against such odds, and having been weakened by Drake's Ditto, Pikachu pulled out a win by grabbing onto Dragonite's head and blasting it with a close-ranged Thunder. This victory not only marked Ash's first victory in a Pokémon League, but also the beginning of Pikachu's impressive battle record against overwhelmingly powerful opponents.

5 Pikachu Defeats Mega Lucario

'Pokémon the Series: XY'

Image via the Pokémon Company



One Pokémon species that has consistently given Pikachu trouble is the Aura Pokémon, Lucario. One owned by Cameron handed Pikachu and Ash one of their most frustrating defeats during the Unova League, and in Kalos, Pikachu repeatedly lost to a Lucario owned by Gym Leader Korrina. When Ash challenged Korrina to a Gym Battle, it seemed like history would repeat itself when Lucario, now in control of its Mega Evolution, easily swept Ash's Fletchinder and Hawlucha before squaring off with Pikachu.

Mega Evolution allows Pokémon to temporarily transform into more powerful forms, meaning Pikachu had to fight Lucario at peak performance. Fortunately, he and Ash learned from their previous defeats and were able to keep pace with the Mega Pokémon and match it blow for blow. The battle ended when Pikachu blasted Lucario with one final Thunderbolt, showcasing his and Ash's ability to adapt and find a way to bring down physically stronger opponents.

4 Pikachu Ties With Latios

'Pokémon: DP Sinnoh League Victors'

Image via the Pokémon Company

During the Sinnoh League, Ash's Sceptile manages to knock out the Darkrai owned by Tobias, forever cementing himself as one of Ash's best Pokémon. The victory would be short-lived, however, as Tobias sent out his second Pokémon, the legendary Dragon and Psychic-type, Latios. He made short work of Sceptile and Swellow, leaving only Pikachu to try and best the Eon Pokémon.

Since Tobias had four more Pokémon in reserve, fans knew that Ash was going to be yet again denied his chance to win a Pokémon League. Still, Ash and Pikachu gave it their all, and Pikachu was able to deliver close-range Thunderbolts on Latios' back, and break through Latios' Luster Purge with a Volt Tackle. This resulted in a double knockout, which is still an impressive feat given that Dragon-types resist Electric-type attacks.

3 Pikachu Defeats Regice

'Pokémon: Battle Frontier'

Image via the Pokémon Company

Ash had a string of bad luck when he tried to defeat Pyramid King Brandon and complete his Battle Frontier Challenge. The first time they fought, Ash was possessed by a ghost and lost to Brandon's Regirock, and the second time, his Registeel defeated Ash's Torkoal despite the type advantage. Their third battle ended with Pikachu facing off against the last of the original legendary giants, Regice.

As if battling a legendary Pokémon wasn't bad enough, Brandon had Regice use Ice Beam to cover the floor in ice, making it harder for Pikachu to move. Whenever Pikachu did damage, Regice trapped him in icy pillars and then used Rest to restore its vitality. Though this strategy worked for a time, Ash encouraged Pikachu not to give in, allowing him to knock out Regice with a well-placed Volt Tackle, winning Ash his final Frontier Symbol and Pikachu his first victory over a legendary Pokémon.

2 Pikachu Defeats Tapu Koko

'Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon – Ultra Legends'

Image via the Pokémon Company

After a hard-fought battle against Gladeon, Ash was crowned the first champion of the Alola League, and given the chance to face the Masked Royal in an exhibition match. Ash was delighted to learn the Masked Royal was his friend and mentor, Professor Kukui, and the two had an intense fight. However, before Kukui could send out his last Pokémon, Tapu Koko stepped in, requesting to fight with Kukui against Ash and Pikachu.

Tapu Koko had been watching Ash's progress throughout his adventures in the Alola region, and now it was time to show the island guardian just how much he and Pikachu had grown. To make the fight truly epic, Tapu Koko summoned its fellow guardians to restore Ash and Kukui's Z Rings, and gave Kukui a Tapunium Z so they could unleash the mighty Guardian of Alola. In the end, Pikachu overpowered Tapu Koko with a 10,000,000 Volt Thunderbolt, even better than the first one, bringing Ash's Alola journey to an electrifying end.

1 Pikachu Defeats Leon's Charizard

'Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series'

Image via the Pokémon Company

Having fought his way through some of the strongest trainers in the Pokémon World, Ash finally faced off against the number one ranked trainer in the world, Leon. As both teams gave it their all, it soon came down to Pikachu vs Leon's Charizard, a fitting rival given Charizard's popularity. After trading numerous blows, Pikachu almost fainted to a nasty Fire Blast, but after receiving an encouraging vision of all of Ash's Pokémon, he picked himself back up for one final attack.

This clash might just be one of the greatest moments in the anime, from the nostalgia of seeing Ash's old Pokémon return to hearing the original Pokémon theme play as trainers and Pokémon prepare for the end. Pikachu and Charizard surround themselves with electricity and fire as they charge, and the animation gorgeously captures the intensity and power of both of them. While defeating legendary Pokémon might feel more impressive than a Charizard, Pikachu's victory here is the perfect demonstration of his unbreakable fighting spirit and wins Ash the position of greatest trainer in the world.

Keep Reading: 10 Pokémon Video Games That Are Pretty Much Perfect