Besides the games, the most consumed branch of the Pokémon franchise is its long-running anime. First airing in 1997 in Japan and 1998 in America, the beloved animated series showed audiences what the Pokémon world would look like through the eyes of Ash Ketchum, an energetic ten-year-old on a quest to become a Pokémon Master with his partner, Pikachu. Ash's story came to an end after twenty-five years, but the anime continues with Pokémon Horizons: The Series, which follows new protagonists.

The anime has famously chosen to follow a lore separate from the games, which can be seen in how it treats certain Pokémon. Since the anime attempts to more closely mirror a real word, many Pokémon are harder to find than their game counterparts, and some can't even be found in the games at all. Sometimes, it's so the anime can promote upcoming games, while others, it's because the writers wanted to get creative with their world-building. These are the rarest Pokémon in the anime, proving that some species might really be just the stuff of legends.

10 Dusk Form Lycanroc

Pokédex Number 745, "The Wolf Pokémon"

The adorable dog-like Rockruff can evolve into different kinds of Lycanroc based on the time of day. Those who evolve in the morning become Midday Lycanroc, focused on speed and agility, while those who evolve at night become Midnight Lycanroc, focused on endurance and retaliation. A select few Rockruff can evolve during the time of the setting sun, becoming Dusk Form Lycanroc, which combines the offensive and defensive qualities of the other forms.

So far, the only Dusk Form Lycanroc in the anime belongs to Ash Ketchum, who acquired one to promote Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon. His unique form and impressive power made him one of Ash's primary battlers, though he had a habit of flying into a rage whenever his mane got tarnished. While the species can be acquired in the game provided the Rockruff has its hidden ability, Own Tempo, it's unknown if that is required for evolution in the anime or not.

9 Alternately Colored Pokémon

Multiple Species Across the Anime

Beginning with Pokémon Gold and Silver, the series included rare Pokémon known as shinies, which had different colors from other members of their species. However, the idea of Pokémon coming in different colors originated in the anime. Even when shiny Pokémon began appearing, these off-color Pokémon continued to make appearances, sometimes with explanations such as climate or the Pokémon's diet, and sometimes with no explanation at all.

The most famous example of an oddly colored Pokémon is the pink female Butterfree that mated with Ash in one of Pokémon's most heartbreaking episodes. This was likely done to show that this Butterfree was female, as it wasn't until Generation IV that gender dimorphism was added to certain species. The Orange Islands arc introduced the most examples of Pokémon with alternate colors to show how Pokémon evolved differently on each island, which was later mirrored in the games with regional variants beginning in Pokémon Sun and Moon.

8 Giant Pokémon

Multiple Species Across the Anime