Pokémon is one of the largest and most recognized media brands in the world. Through video games, trading cards, and long-running anime, the series transports fans into a vast world inhabited by creatures called Pokémon, characterized by their monstrous appearances and their ability to wield powerful elemental forces. Fortunately, these creatures live alongside humans as friends.

Each main game of the franchise, and the seasons of the anime based on those games, takes place in a unique region of the Pokémon World. These isolated continents are based on real-world locations: the first four were based on regions of Japan, while later ones drew from other cultures. This gives each region a unique cultural identity that, combined with the native Pokémon and villainous teams, leads fans to gravitate toward one or another. This list will rank all nine Pokémon regions so far, taking into consideration the Pokémon available, the landmarks and cities, and the games and anime episodes tied to each one.

9 Galar

From 'Pokémon Sword & Shield,' 'The Isle of Armor,' and 'The Crown Tundra'

Close

Based on the United Kingdom, Galar breaks the convention for Pokémon regions by being a vertical landmass explored with a bottom-to-top approach. The culture of Galar takes Pokémon battles to the next level, treating them like high-stakes sports events in massive stadiums. Thanks to a substance called Galar particles produced by the legendary Pokémon Eternatus, certain locations in Galar allow Pokémon to temporarily grow to massive size through the processes of Dynamaxing and Gigantamaxing.

Unfortunately, exploring Galar is a lot less interesting than it sounds: the routes are very linear, with little to no incentive for exploration, and the more open spaces, such as its Wild Area, are surprisingly bare. Galar does have some interesting mythology regarding Eternatus in an event called the Darkest Day, but compared to other regions, the information is poorly distributed and, in places, feels repetitive. Still, some of the Pokémon have fun designs, such as Toxtricity, a Poison-Electric type, and Obstagoon, a Normal-Dark type, both