Pokémon is one of the longest-running kids' series of all time. With the entire franchise being one of the most profitable on the planet, it makes sense as to why it's gone on for so long. Running for a total of 27 seasons, there are, obviously, going to be some that are far better than others, with the quality fluctuating over time. It's also one of the best video game adaptions there is.

A good season of Pokémon typically includes smart and complex storytelling, well-done animation, good voice acting and/or compelling characters. Pokémon is a series for all ages, so if a season is executed well, it'll find a way to appeal to everyone. The adventures of Ash Ketchum (Rica Matsumoto) and his trusty Pokémon, Pikachu (Ikue Ōtani) always manage to find themselves being enjoyable in one way or another.

10 'Pokémon: Adventures in the Orange Islands' (1997)

Season 2

After the mass success of the first season of Pokémon, it was going to be tough to follow-up. However, while it wasn't able to beat out the incredible first outing, Pokémon: Adventures in the Orange Islands was still a blast to watch and provided some great content as Ash and co made their way to the illustrious Orange Islands.

As Ash battles his way through the Orange Archipelago to compete in the Orange League competition, he comes across a new companion, Tracey Sketchit (Tomokazu Seki), who takes Brock's (Yuji Ueda) place in the traditional squad. The Orange Islands era did a great job taking what was great about the first 80-something episodes and continuing it. While it may not do anything special in comparison, it kept everything that was great and let it continue to be so.

9 'Pokémon Journeys' (2020)

Season 23

After being a network television series, Pokémon eventually made its way to streaming by moving over to Netflix with the 23rd season, Pokémon Journeys. This new season actually took the world by storm, with people actually loving the new art style and direction of the show. With Ash's new friend and companion, Goh ((Daiki Yamashita) representing the Pokémon GO era of the franchise), having the goal of catching every Pokémon there is, specifically Mew (Koichi Yamadera), the series took the young trainer across every region in the Pokémon world.

Rather than locking the protagonists to one region, like previous seasons, Pokémon Journeys takes the two across the entire world, revisiting old regions and friends/foes from Ash's past, too. This new direction for the show opened up story possibilities that the series didn't previously have.

8 'Pokémon: Battle Frontier' (2005)

Season 9

Returning to Ash and Brock's home region of Kanto, Pokémon: Battle Frontier features the two and their companions from the previous three seasons, May (Midori Kawana) and Max (Fushigi Yamada) journeying through the region to seek out the Battle Frontier. Meanwhile, May continues to participate in Pokémon Contests.

The characters of this era of Pokémon are widely beloved. The inclusion of both the Battle Frontier and the Contest path set this season apart from the rest, feeling unique. Not to mention, the return to Kanto is nostalgic and also makes for a ton of fun, seeing Pokémon from different regions interact in the original region.

7 'Pokémon: Black and White' (2010)

Season 14