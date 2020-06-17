‘Pokémon Snap’ Heads to Nintendo Switch in All-New Adventure Game

Oh snap!

Arguably the best Pokémon game ever to come to a Nintendo system, Pokémon Snap is getting a much-needed 21st century revival. Dubbed New Pokémon Snap, the all-new adventure game that pays homage to the N64 original is getting a release on the current-gen Nintendo Switch. So get ready to go on a photo-friendly safari because this new title is sure to be a popular one whenever it arrives.

The original game was a very fun, very chill, family-friendly “shooter” on rails that let you photo-document the many and varied Pokémon out there in the world. If you missed the perfect shot the first time through, you had to go back and try it again from the beginning; the new game seems to keep that aspect in place. What’s changed is a ton of new cute critters who have been added to the canon in the last 20 years, so let’s hope you’ve got plenty of film in that camera of yours.

We don’t know too much more than that at the moment, but you can watch the first trailer for the new title below, or head over to the game’s official page to sign up for more info. Curiously, beyond the normal players like Nintendo, GAME FREAK, and Creatures Inc., the original game’s dev team at HAL Laboratory returns here along with Bandai Namco for the new version. Here’s the extent of their description for the game so far:

Get ready for New Pokémon Snap, an all-new adventure for Nintendo Switch that’s inspired by the classic Nintendo 64 game Pokémon Snap. In New Pokémon Snap, you’ll explore deserts, jungles, and more as you photograph fan-favorite Pokémon and discover never-before-seen Pokémon expressions and behaviors.

Check out the reveal below: