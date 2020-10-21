Early in your adventures here, a man named Peony will appoint you as the leader of his exploration team in the Crown Tundra. You’ll be tasked with investigating the reaches of this frozen land—including the depths of a Pokémon Den, something you’ve so far been able to glimpse only during Max Raid Battles!

That’s just the tip of the iceberg for the story and the Legendary search it leads you own. So you shouldn’t be surprised that many Legendary Pokémon make the Crown Tundra their home. Dedicated Pokemon trainers will have their work cut out for them. But you’ll also have an opportunity to capture previously released Pokemon, as well as new Pokemon to encounter, capture, and train before the Legendary entities make themselves known, including regional variants of familiar Pokemon, and all-new creatures, starting with Calyrex, Regieleki, and Regidrago.

But what about those other Legendaries? They also include Galarian variants of Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres!

Legendary Pokémon bearing strong resemblances to Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres have been spotted in the Crown Tundra. These Pokémon seem to bear Ice-type, Electric-type, and Fire-type characteristics, respectively, and so were previously thought to be the same as the Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres seen in other regions. But recently, data gathered from reported sightings and other sources about the Pokémon have bolstered the theory that they are, in fact, distinct variants.

But let’s talk a bit more about the previously mentioned Calyrex for a moment. Datamining leaks from a Pokemon HOME update, courtesy of @CentroLeaks, report that new horse-like Legendaries will be able to fuse with the cover creature Calyrex to make all-new Legendary Fusions. Stay tuned for confirmation.

How to Catch Legendary Pokemon:

Dynamax Raids get leveled up in this DLC to become Dynamax Adventures. And that’s where trainers will be able to spot, capture, and start training Legendary Pokemon. As Serebii reports, players will have to take down a particular number of Dynamax Pokemon in a row in order to secure Legendary Pokemon, but Newsweek also reports that the catch rate will be 100%. Three successful battles (without HP or PP replenishment between them) lead along a choice in paths for players (and those paths also offer healing options, thankfully). Defeating a Legendary Pokemon at the end of this path will give you a 100% success rate in capturing it, but you can only do so once. Lose a battle and you’re out; you’ll have to start all over again. (There will also be an Endless Dynamax Adventure option in which you intentionally battle until you lose.)

Which Legendary Pokemon Are Available?

In either the Crown Tundra overworld or the above-mentioned Dynamax Adventures, trainers will be able to catch all of the rare and powerful Pokémon from past games, though some will be version exclusive; stay tuned for confirmation as to which ones are available in Sword versus Shield. But here are the Legendaries you can find:

Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, Mewtwo, Entei, Suicune, Raikou, Lugia, Ho-Oh, Rayquaza, Groudon, Kyogre, Regirock, Regice, Registeel, Latios, Latias, Mesprit, Uxie, Azelf, Giratina, Palkia, Dialga, Arceus, Heatran, Regigigas, Cresselia, Terrakion, Virizion, Cobalion, Landorus, Thunderus, Tornadus, Reshiram, Zekrom, Kyurem, Xerneas, Yveltal, Zygarde, Silvally, Tapu Koko, Tapu Lele, Tapu Bulu, Tapu Fini, Solgaleo, Lunala, and Necrozma.

How to Get the DLC:

After the planned maintenance window — starting Thursday, October 22nd at 7 p.m. and ending 12 a.m. EDT on Friday, October 23rd — gamers should enter the Nintendo eShop for new downloadable content. Of course, “The Crown Tundra” DLC is available to pre-download now, so plan ahead by purchasing and pre-downloading now for the smoothest transition, assuming you have a copy of either Sword or Shield with matching Expansion Pass.

You can also download the DLC within the main game itself using the in-game Nintendo eShop link for the Expansion Pass. It’ll set you back $29.99 but comes with both the Isle of Armor DLC and the Crown Tundra DLC. Already bought the Expansion Pass for “Isle of Armor”? Great! Just update your game after the maintenance window and you should be good to go!