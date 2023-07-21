The journey of Ash Ketchum may already be over, but North American audiences will finally be able to see how his Pokémon quest comes to an end this fall. At San Diego Comic-Con, the Pokémon Company revealed that Pokémon: To Be a Pokémon Master, the final miniseries of episodes in Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series which sees Ash reunite with old friends before saying goodbye, will release on Netflix on September 8.

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys has taken Ash to the heights of his career as a trainer thus far as he finally became the world's greatest trainer by defeating Galar's champion Leon in the Masters Eight Tournament of the Pokémon World Coronation Series. Although he didn't necessarily catch 'em all, he and his trusty Pikachu finally fulfilled their destiny to be the best like no one ever was. Pokémon: To Be a Pokémon Master, then, takes the young champion and his signature Pokémon on one final journey together to visit old friends from the earliest days of the series like Brock and Misty, and reunite with his old Pokémon pals. His return to his roots wouldn't be complete without some familiar enemies either as he also runs into Team Rocket for what could be the last time.

With Ash's final appearance now arriving in North America, it also spells the final appearance for Sarah Natochenny who has played the boy from Pallet Town since she was a teenager. Natochenny recounted the shock she felt the moment she realized Ash's journey was coming to an end 17 years after she began voicing him. "I was at a convention when I found out, and people were coming up to me and were like 'what do you think is gonna happen, is Ash done?' and I was like 'what do you mean is Ash done?'... that's not a thing, what do you mean?" she said on the Commotion with Elamin Abdelmahmoud podcast. "And then of course it dawned on me, that of course it's a thing."

Image via TV Tokyo

RELATED: Haru Is Ready for an Adventure in 'Pokémon: Concierge' Behind the Scenes Video

What Does the Future Hold for Pokémon Without Ash?

Ash has been with Pokémon since the very beginning and seeing him and Pikachu finally leave screens is a bittersweet moment for fans who grew up watching their adventures. Since he finally achieved his dreams, however, it was the perfect time to pass the baton on to a new generation of trainers. Pokémon Horizons, the next chapter in the series, follows two new protagonists in Liko and Roy who begin their journey at Indigo Academy in Kanto and meet up with a number of colorful characters including Professor Friede and his adorable pal Captain Pikachu. Netflix also has its own entirely new, laid-back experience with Pokémon Concierge, a stop-motion series set at a resort which is set to release in December.

Pokémon: To Be a Pokémon Master will wrap up Pokémon Ultimate Journeys and Ash's tenure in North America on Netflix on September 8. All other episodes of the series are currently streaming on the platform. Check out the announcement from the official Pokémon Twitter account below.