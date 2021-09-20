The rumored Pokémon Trading Card Game Live app was made official with a new trailer that teases an updated platform for playing Pokémon TGC online.

While there’s still no released date for the new app, the trailer puts some of the player’s worries to rest, as it confirms Pokémon Trading Card Game Live will still allow players to scan their card codes to build their online collection.

Besides allowing players to scan their physical card collection, the new app will also sell digital boosters to increase your collection and offer free cards as a reward for daily challenges. Playing the game will also allow players to get the in-game currency they can trade for new cards, although there’s no information on how this currency might work. There will also be no region locker on the new app, allowing players from all over the world to put their decks to test against each other. To increase language accessibility, the new app will be released in English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese.

2021 has been an excellent year for the Pokémon franchise in games. As part of the 25th birthday celebrations of Pokémon, New Pokémon Snap resurrected the beloved Nintendo 64 spin-off back in April, while the free-to-play MOBA Pokémon Unite was released on the Nintendo Switch last July.

There are also remakes of Pokémon Diamond and Pearl coming to the Switch this November 19, while Pokémon Legends: Arceuswill offer the first open-world experience of the franchise on January 28, 2022.

The Pokémon Trading Card Game Live trailer claims the app is “coming soon” to Android, iOS, Mac, and Microsoft Windows. So we can hopefully expect it to be released sometime this year. Check the new trailer below.

