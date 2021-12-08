The Pokémon Company is bringing many exciting things to its MOBA hit Pokémon Unite in celebration of the Holidays. As snow falls from the skies in the Northern hemisphere, Pokémon Unite will also get a winter makeover with new decorations and items to collect. Even more exciting is the reveal of a new special quick battle mode and the addition of a new fighter: Dragonite.

To celebrate the end of the year, The Pokémon Company is adding a new 4-on-4 quick battle map, Snowball Battle in Shivre City. On this map, opposing Pokémon that are knocked out will become snowmen for a limited time, being unable to move and with their basic attack causing it to jump into the air. Trainers can use their snowman jumps to signal to their team while also using their moves to do different poses, such as cheering, waving, and giving a thumbs-up. The snowball forms last for a limited time, and as soon as it ends, the Pokémon go back to battle. In this special mode, players cannot carry Held Items into battle. However, defeating a wild Delibird gifts them a random one-time battle item that replaces their current battle item. Additionally, the wild Avalugg that usually appears in the central area will be replaced with Articuno.

For the Holiday festivities, the new Fighter, Tsareena, which will be added tomorrow, December 9, will be available to all players at no cost for a limited time, until December 31. On December 20, Dragonite also joins the rooster as a powerful Melee All-Rounder. Players willing to try out the new fighter will have the opportunity at New Year, because from January 1 to January 3, 2022, all Pokémon will temporarily be made available to all players at no cost, allowing Trainers to use any Pokémon in any battle except ranked matches.

The Pokémon Unite Holidays event also includes two new Challenges, awarding Trainer snapshot frame and background, a 1-day limited license, and Trainer fashion items. There are also new Holowears available, including a Santa outfit for Pikachu, a holiday pudding outfit for Crustle, Chef Outfits for Cramorant, Mr. Mime and Snorlax, and Santa hats for Garchomp, Blastoise, Gardevoir, Mamoswine, and Dragonite. Lastly, The Pokémon Company will offer players special themed rewards and prize boxes by logging in daily from December 24, 2021, until January 1, 2022.

The free-to-play MOBA set in the Pokémon universe has been available on the Nintendo Switch since last July. In addition, a mobile version of the game was released on the App Store and on the Google Play Store last September. At release, Pokémon Unite offered players 20 different Pokémon they could use in team battles in which each player controls a single creature. Since then, Pokémon Unite added another 7 Pokémon to the rooster for a total of 27 different fighters. With the addition of Tsareena and Dragonite, this total will increase to 29.

Holiday festivities will run from December 15, 2021, to January 16, 2022. Check the event trailer below.

