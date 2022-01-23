Pokémon Unite's sneaky sniper is finally here, and here’s how you can make the most of it!

As the free-to-play cross-platform MOBA game Pokémon: Unite becomes quite popular with gamers and Pokémon fans all around the world, its developers are doing everything they can to make sure the game pleases the fans. From regular balancing of moves, Pokémon stats, and gameplay, to regularly introducing new mons, Pokémon Unite is fast on track to becoming a successful competitive multiplayer MOBA.

One of the latest Pokémon to join the Pokémon Unite roster is the Grass/Ghost type from Generation VII, Decidueye. Fans of the anime series might recognize the character from Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon, where it was the first Pokémon caught by Ash Ketchum (Satoshi Mokuroh) in the Alola region as a tiny but brave Rowlet. Rowlet goes on to become a valuable member of Ash’s team, the team that won him the Alolan Pokémon League.

Decidueye was released in the Pokemon Unite 1.2.1.12 version, which went live on November 19, 2021. Have a look at its official trailer right here, which also gives you a glimpse into the Pokémon's gameplay.

Decidueye is a very interesting Pokémon, and there are several traits that make it decidedly different from other Pokémon in the game. Let’s dive into what makes Decidueye unique, what role this Pokémon plays in the game, and how you can make the most of its abilities during gameplay.

Decidueye: Pokémon Type And Price

Decidueye is a long-ranged attacker, in fact, it is the Pokémon with the longest attack range in the game. It has a really high attack speed and deals insanely high damage at long range. Players can obtain a Decidueye License in the Unite Battle Committee Shop for 10000 Aeos Coins or 575 Aeos Gems. It is definitely worth its price, but requires at least an intermediate skill level to effectively move around the map and shoot down enemies. Decidueye starts as a tiny Rowlet in the game, evolves into Dartrix at level 5, then at level 7 reaches its final evolution the mighty Decidueye.

Pokémon Stats

Of course, there’s a long history of comparing stats between Pokémon in Pokémon games, and Unite is no exception. Pokémon Unite provides the trainers with a basic knowledge of stats, in the form of stars. Here’s what the game indicates about Decidueye’s stats:

A detailed analysis is available in the database provided by Unite-db. It shows how the Pokémon starts in the game, and how its stats increase over time as the Pokémon levels up from a tiny Rowlet to the mighty Decidueye during gameplay. Let’s look at some of these numbers and what they tell us about Decidueye in the game.

Level 1: Rowlet

HP : 3000

Attack : 125

Defense : 50

Sp. Attack : 20

Sp. Defense : 30

Crit Rate : 0%

Crit Reduction: 0%

Lifesteal : 0%

Level 5: Dartrix

HP : 3273

Attack : 167

Defense : 75

Sp. Attack : 36

Sp. Defense : 45

Crit Rate : 15%

Crit Reduction : 0%

Lifesteal : 5%

Level 7: Decidueye

HP : 3629

Attack : 221

Defense : 108

Sp. Attack : 58

Sp. Defense : 65

Crit Rate : 15%

Crit Reduction : 0%

Lifesteal : 5%

Level 15: Decidueye

HP : 5152

Attack : 450

Defense : 250

Sp. Attack : 150

Sp. Defense : 150

Crit Rate : 30%

Crit Reduction: 0%

Lifesteal : 20%

The above stats indicate Decidueye’s stats at four important stages. Level 1, when it is a tiny Rowlet and requires help to farm and stay in the game from mons with higher HP and defense. At Level 5, Rowlet evolves into Dartrix, who is significantly stronger than Rowlet. Finally, at Level 7, Dartrix evolves into Decidueye, receives a power spike, and also learns a new move. It is one of the biggest drawbacks of Decidueye in the game, you will have to wait till Level 7 to learn a new power move.

At the Pokémon's max cap, at Level 15, we see the true power of Decidueye, though it gets really powerful by the time it gets to Level 13 as both of its moves are enhanced at that level. Level 15 is when the stats of Decidueye are at their highest, shredding enemies away with pinpoint accuracy.

The stats also indicate that Decidueye is a high damage-dealing attacker, similar to Greninja or Cinderace in the game, but with quite different gameplay, which we will discuss in the later sections. This is due to its low HP and low mobility (movement speed), which makes it a glass cannon, i.e. it does deal high damage, but can be disposed off easily if an enemy gets too close to it. It also has a high critical rate, on par with Pokémon like Greninja, combining that with Decidueye’s long range, this Pokémon can serve a dual purpose as an attacker as well as a supporter. Also, it is not a very good scorer, as its low mobility limits the Pokémon's movement. It can get really high kills, though, and pave the way for your team to go for the goals.

Pokémon Moves and Abilities

Pokémon Unite might have limited Decidueye’s movement speed, but that doesn’t stop it from being an important asset on the field, thanks to its incredible abilities. Its passive ability, Long Reach, deals 20% increased damage to enemies at long range. Also, it has one of the fastest attack speeds in the game, which become 3% faster if it lands a direct hit, though at boosted speed the damage dealt is slightly lower.

Move 1: Leafage or Astonish

When you start the game, you’re given a choice to select between two moves, Leafage or Astonish, that you’ll use upto Level 3. You will eventually get the second attack as Move 2 at Level 3, but it is recommended that you start with Leafage, as it deals more damage and is useful to farm wild Pokémon more quickly to climb up a few levels, giving you an early edge in battle.

Leafage – Damage: 124% Atk + 7 x (Level – 1) + 230, Cooldown: 8 secs

After using this move, Decidueye’s Attack is increased by 10% (this also affects Leafage) and basic attack speed is increased by 25% for a short time.

Astonish – Damage: 43% Atk + 2 x (Level – 1) + 80, Cooldown: 8 secs

Surprises the enemy dealing damage and decreasing their movement speed by 80% for a small duration.

Move 1 Upgrade Choices:

As discussed above, Decidueye’s new moves don’t show up until you’re fully evolved at Level 7, but their effects are worth the wait. At Level 7, you get two choices, Razor Leaf and Spirit Shackle, and both of them are fun to play with.

Razor Leaf – Damage – Main Target (Unboosted): 70% Atk + 3 x (Level – 1) + 100, Cooldown: 10 secs

Damage – Main Target (Boosted – 3x):

26.6% Atk + 1 x (Level – 1) + 38

Damage – Secondary Targets: Deals half damage.

This special attack provides a 10% attack buff, while also letting you hit multiple enemies for a little while.

Spirit Shackle – Damage – Min Charge: 227% Atk + 6 x (Level – 1) + 160, Cooldown: 6.5 secs

Damage – Max Charge: 408.6% Atk + 11 x (Level – 1) + 288

Damage – Exiting Stitch Area: 45.4% Atk + 1 x (Level – 1) + 32

Charges an arrow and shoots it at high power towards a target, the target is bound to a small area, loses speed by 80%, and receives damage on leaving it. However, Decidueye moves at a 25% lower speed while charging.

Both of these moves are upgraded to a higher level at Level 11.

Move 2 Upgrade Choices:

At Level 8, you get another choice to select your second move. You have to be careful while selecting the second move ensuring it complements your playstyle and the first move you selected earlier at Level 7.

Leaf Storm – Damage: 108% Atk + 6 x (Level - 1) + 170, Cooldown: 6 secs

A barrage of leaf blades that shove enemy Pokémon close to you and decreases their movement speed by 30%.

Shadow Sneak – Damage: 56% Atk + 2 x (Level – 1) + 80, Cooldown: 12 secs

Releases a shadow that hunts down faraway enemies (when you can still see them on screen) and deals damage over time. Their movement speed is decreased by 30% and defense by 60%, while also increasing Decidueye’s movement speed by 70% for a short duration.

Both of these moves are upgraded at Level 13. Shadow Sneak is generally more preferred by players over Leaf Storm as it covers an insane range, deals damage-over-time, and is a sure hit.

Unite Move: Nock Nock

Damage – per Quill (30 Quills): 62% Atk + 2 x (Level – 1) + 90

Damage – Large Arrow: 248% Atk + 8 x (Level – 1) + 360

Cool down: 150 secs

Fires a barrage of quills in a straight line well beyond the range of sight on the screen, making it the move with the longest range in the entire game. The move ends by unleashing a large quill that deals damage to all enemies it hits. However, Decidueye cannot move from its spot when using the move.

Best Builds And Items For Decidueye In Pokémon Unite

As with any competitive MOBA, Pokémon Unite provides you with an item and build mechanic to help you identify and refine your playstyle while also bringing out the best in your favourite Pokémon. Below are some of the best builds and items suited to players who are willing to try Decidueye and want to get the most out of Unite’s new Pokémon. In all of these builds, the battle item Eject Button is necessary, as Decidueye lacks the skill to get away from close combat situations that are difficult to deal with for this Pokémon.

Offensive Build:

Moveset: Razor Leaf, Shadow Sneak

Held Items: Muscle Band, Scope Lens, Focus Band

How to play: This build allows you to actively participate in battles, bringing out the best of Decidueye’s offensive capabilities. You can farm quick, play in both jungle and lanes and help your team push forward by playing slightly behind your close-ranged attackers and defenders. Muscle Band and Scope Lens increase your already high offenses, while Focus Band increases its frail defense while also saving it when its HP is low. Just remember to stay away from your enemies’ dash range, and try to engage in battle when you have a teammate playing in the same lane as you.

Supportive Build:

Moveset: Spirit Shackle, Shadow Sneak

Held Items: Attack Weight, Score Shield, Buddy Barrier

How to play: When you try this build, you are sort of pushed into a backseat, letting your teammates go in front, but you still have an important role, to support them from behind. Decidueye’s long range attacks essentially act as grenade launchers, dealing high damage at long range. You pin your opponents down with Spirit Shackle, then haunt them with Shadow Sneak as your teammates finish the rest of whatever HP your opponent has left, basically acting as a sneaky sniper. Score Shield in combination with Buddy Barrier gives you more chances to score once your team has cleared the field for you, and Attack Weight increases your attack power each time you score.

You can also try out other combinations, such as replacing Focus Band with Buddy Barrier in offensive build, or trying Scope Lens or Muscle Band in place of Attack Weight in supportive build. Yes, you can use Razor Claw in either of the builds if you want a higher critical hit-rate, but you won’t be able to activate its secondary effect that slows down opponents on a melee hit.

The above builds cover most of the playstyles, whether you hit and run, or stay close to your goal and defend it, or follow your teammates for a group attack, you can easily get the most out of Decidueye.

