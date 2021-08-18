If you are looking for a game to help you break out of the cycle of self-isolation we have been living in since last year while getting an extra dose of childhood nostalgia, Pokémon Unite might just be the game you’re looking for. The game was released on the Nintendo Switch in July, and today Nintendo just announced some new playable Pokémon coming in the near future: Mamoswine, a mammoth-like Pokémon, and Sylveon, a cute-looking Pokémon which seems to use psychic powers to attack its enemies.

By getting Pokémon Unite, you’ll be able to become a true Pokémon trainer sending your pocket monsters into five-against-five battles in which the team who scores most points emerges victorious. Each round of battle is comprised of small successes, big successes, big failures and last but not least, either win or loss. If you play the game during its first season you’ll have the opportunity to collect essential items that will be helpful in your future competitions.

If you engage in battles frequently, not only will your Pokémon evolve and gain more powerful moves, but it also raises your battle pass level, which can be another way to acquire more items. When you get to a point where you can upgrade your battle pass, even more additional rewards will be made available to you.

A cross-play between Switch and mobiles is planned, which will provide players from both platforms with the opportunity to battle with and against each other. Moreover, by logging in with your Nintendo Account or Pokémon Trainer Club account you can play from the safety of your home on your television screen using the Nintendo Switch.

If you download the Nintendo Switch version for free on the Nintendo eShop prior to August 31, you’ll be gifted with a Zeraora’s Unite license as a launch bonus. As for players who are looking to acquire the mobile version, they can receive special gifts in their game based on the number of people who have preregistered. Pokémon Unite is set to release its mobile version on September 22.

