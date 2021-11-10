The Pokémon Unite official Twitter account is teasing a new fighter will join the rooster son, and it could be Decidueye, Rowlet’s final evolution. The tweet comes just one day after the second Ranked Battle Season of Pokémon Unite started, giving players the chance to get new items, clothing, and special Holowears.

The announcement tweets show an image of arrows flying from the sky towards the earth, engulfed by a green light. The arrows are also shaped like orange feathers, telling fans that the next fighter to join the game is probably a bird. The tweet caption also promises the new fighter is a flying-type Pokémon by asking: “Who is that flying true like an arrow in the Pokémon Unite arena?” Then, it’s fair to assume that Pokémon Unite’s mysterious fighter is probably Decidueye.

Decidueye base colors are green, brown, and orange, matching the tones of the arrows we see in the image. The owl-Pokémon can shoot its own feathers as if they were arrows, using his wings as an improvised bow, an ability that matches the promotional image. Also, with the upcoming release of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, it makes sense for Pokémon Unite to highlight some of the Pokémon featured in the new game. Rowlet will be one of the three Pokémon that players can choose at the beginning of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, making its final evolution a perfect addition to Pokémon Unite.

Image via Nintendo

RELATED:‌ 'Pokémon Legends: Arceus' Trailer Reveals New Pokémon, and a Dead Professor?

In Pokémon Unite, each creature belongs to one of five Battle Types, categories that indicate the role a certain Pokémon has in a team. With one Pokémon for each role, players face each other in battles of 5v5, in order to increase their rank and gain access to exclusive items. Since Decidueye can shoot arrows, and the ability is depicted in the announcement tweet, it’s safe to bet the new fighter will be an Attacker, like Pikachu. Attackers are Pokémon skilled in ranged attacks with low health, dealing damage to enemies in fast strikes.

The free-to-play MOBA set in the Pokémon universe has been available on the Nintendo Switch since last July. In addition, a mobile version of the game was released on the App Store and on the Google Play Store last September. At release, Pokémon Unite offered players 20 different Pokémon they could use in team battles in which each player controls a single creature. Since then, Pokémon Unite added another 6 Pokémon to the rooster for a total of 26 different fighters.

We still don’t know exactly when the new Pokémon will be added, but it’s good to know Pokémon Unite’s rooster keeps growing. Check the original tweet below.

'Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl' Trailer Reveals Remastered Gameplay Get ready to embark on an adventure.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email