The second Ranked Battle Season of Pokémon Unite starts today, bringing new clothing, items, and Holowears for you to equip your Pokémon with. The new Season also comes with a new Battle Pass named “Sun, Sun, Sunshine,” an ironic title since winter is looming in the Northern hemisphere.

With the “Sun, Sun, Sunshine” Battle Pass, players will be able to access a “Charizard Adept Style” Holowear that gives the fire dragon a pair of glasses and the coat of a Japanese student. Another Holowear available for this season is the “Venusaur Sunshine Style,” giving the plant dinosaur a costume inspired by Indian culture. While the Charizard Holowear will be available right from Rank 1, players who want to complete their collection will have to battle hard because the Venusaur Holowear can only be used by players who achieve Rank 60 before this season ends.

In Pokémon Unite, each creature belongs to one of five Battle Types, categories that indicate the role a certain Pokémon has in a team. For example, Attackers, like Pikachu, are skilled in ranged attacks but have low health. Supporters, such as Mr. Mime, inflict negative effects on enemies or positive effects on allies. There are also Defenders, like Snorlax, that can absorb a lot of damage; Speedsters, such as Gengar, that focus on mobility; and All-Rounders, like Lucario, that have balanced status and can help both on defense and offense in the same match. With one Pokémon for each role, players face each other in battles of 5v5, in order to increase their rank and gain access to exclusive items.

Image via Nintendo

RELATED:‌ 'Pokémon Unite' Reveals Mamoswine and Sylveon Will Be Added in the Future, Still Not Blastoise

The free-to-play MOBA set in the Pokémon universe has been available on the Nintendo Switch since last July. In addition, a mobile version of the game was released on the App Store and on the Google Play Store last September. At release, Pokémon Unite offered players 20 different Pokémon they could use in team battles in which each player controls a single creature. Since then, Pokémon Unite added another 6 Pokémon to the rooster for a total of 26 different fighters. Since Nintendo already promised continuous support to the game, we can expect the number of Pokémon available to increase even more in the next couple of months.

The “Sun, Sun, Sunshine” Battle Pass will run in-game up until December 19, so if you want that Venusaur Holowear, you better hurry up. Check the new Ranked Battle Season trailer below.

'Pokémon Legends: Arceus' Trailer Reveals New Pokémon, and a Dead Professor? Well, that escalated quickly.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email