The virtual universe of ‘Pokémon’ will be brought to life on a new theme park experience.

Universal Studios Japan and The Pokémon Company announced a new partnership to bring the universe of the Pocket Monsters to life through a unique theme park experience. The two companies pledged long-term cooperation to explore new technology that can help bring Pokémon to the real world, with the first attractions set to be released already in 2022.

Universal Studios Japan already partnered up with Nintendo to build the Super Nintendo World, which was open to public visitations earlier this year, allowing visitors to journey through the Mushroom Kingdom and its many Super Mario-inspired attractions. There’s also an expansion based on the Donkey Kong franchise planned for 2024. So, with Pokémon attractions available since 2022, Universal Studios Japan cements itself as the dream destination for all lovers of Nintendo IPs.

President and CEO of Universal Studios Japan, J.L. Bonnier, commented on the partnership by saying:

“Pokémon is beloved by fans around the world. We are honored to have a long-term partnership with The Pokémon Company while developing groundbreaking Pokémon entertainment at Universal Studios Japan for both Pokémon fans and our guests. The globally popular Pokémon characters combined with Universal’s innovative approach to creating authentic and one-of-a-kind theme park entertainment promise excitement for the entire family.”

Image via The Pokémon Company International

RELATED:‌ How I Learned English by Playing ‘Pokémon Gold’: A Tale of Stubbornness and Frustration

Tsunekazu Ishihara, president and CEO of The Pokémon Company, also added:

“For 25 years, Pokémon has curated a legacy of trendsetting innovation while becoming one of the most beloved entertainment brands in the world through video games, animation, and more. This strategic alliance with Universal Studios Japan reflects our commitment to continue delivering the joy of Pokémon in ever-evolving ways for years to come.”

There’s still no information about which Pokémon attractions will be made available in 2022 or when precisely these attractions will be open for visitation. However, as soon as Universal Studios Japan and The Pokémon Company release more news about the upcoming Poké-park, you can expect to read all about it here at Collider.

KEEP‌ ‌READING:‌ 'Pokémon GO': 3 Things That Make Me Want to Quit and 3 Things That Keep Bringing Me Back

Share Share Tweet Email

New 'Eternals' Footage Focuses on the Team Dynamics and the New Superhero Family in the MCU There's a new superhero family in town.

Read Next