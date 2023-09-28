The Big Picture Pikachu and other popular Pokémon characters are featured in a new exhibit at the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, teaching children about Van Gogh's artwork and his love of Japanese painting.

Pikachu prepares for his self-portrait while Sunflora basks in sunflowers as Pokémon and the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam team up for a new exhibit. This partnership focuses on teaching children about Vincent Van Gogh's artwork and his unique connection and love of Japanese painting. The exhibit will run through January 7, 2024.

First teased in a trailer from the Pokémon Company on September 12, the collaboration showcases new artwork of the popular characters painted in Van Gogh’s style. These included versions of Self-portrait with Grey Felt Hat, Sunflowers, and The Bedroom with Pikachu, Snorlax, and Sunflora in the place of the works. The museum will also feature online lessons about Van Gogh, how to draw Pikachu and the in-person exhibit for the new artwork.

New Merchandise For Art Lovers

In collaboration, new merchandise has been created for the occasion, including a Pokémon Trading Card Game promo card. The new items included a Pikachu plush in a blue jacket and straw hat, artwork posters, a Pikachu figure, jigsaw puzzles, and more. Don’t fret if you can’t make it to Amsterdam to enjoy the festivities. All the items will be available on the Pokémon Center website! The Pikachu self-portrait promo card will be included with the purchase.

Museum-Worthy Pocket Monsters

Image Via The Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam

The Van Gogh Museum isn’t the only gallery showing off Pokémon artwork. The JAPAN HOUSE gallery in Los Angeles is currently running the POKÉMON X KOGEI | Playful Encounters of Pokémon and Japanese Craft exhibit through January 7, 2024. The show features over 70 Pokémon pieces created in the style of Japanese metalwork, ceramic, textiles, and more. This exhibit has free admission.

Over 25 Years of 'Pokémon'

Ever since its creation in the 1990s, Pokémon has become one of the most beloved properties and the world's highest-grossing media franchise. The popularity spiked once again with the release of the mobile game Pokémon Go and the most recent addition, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, which released its first DLC, The Teal Mask, on September 13. The anime also is set to ring in a new show Pokémon Horizons: The Series at the end of the year. Like the recently released Halloween collection, the franchise always has new items and fans to enjoy. The franchise also holds worldwide competitions for video games, card games, and more, with the World Championship in Yokohama, Japan, in August.

If you are in Amsterdam and want to see the Pokémon Van Gogh exhibit, you can book your ticket through The Van Gogh Museum website. Check out the promotional trailer below.