Trainers, it’s time to grab your Pokéballs! A new adventure awaits you in the Paldea Region of the Pokemon world! Today, during a “Pokémon Presents” teasing upcoming content across the franchise, a brand-new web anime, Pokémon: Paldean Winds was announced!

Pokémon: Paldean Winds will be a four-part web-exclusive series that will take fans on a brand-new adventure in the world of Pokémon in the Paldea Region. In the presentation, Takato Utsunomiya, Chief Operating Officer of The Pokémon Company, said of the upcoming series: “This original story will depict the youthful drama of several academy students as they come into their own. Growing and learning as they attend school.”

While the announcement trailer does not give fans much to go on regarding the plot, it does have a lot to offer. The trailer showcases the upcoming series’ gorgeous animation and teases some of the Pokemon we can expect to see. First, we see iconic locations from the region shift from the game graphics to the series animation style. Then the trailer shows some charming action shots of people and Pokémon alike. Such as a Fuecoco happily trotting through snow and a Quaxly jumping around one of our new heroes.

What is the Paldea Region?

Image via Pokemon

The Paladea Region is the latest location introduced in the Pokémon games. It debuted in the games “Pokémon: Scarlet” and “Pokémon: Violet” and is full of colorful locations and characters that fans will certainly be delighted to see brought to life in the series. As teased in the plot, the region is also home to a large academy for Pokémon trainers, so some exciting battles are sure to be in store too.

What’s Next For The Pokémon Franchise?

Pokémon: Paldean Winds is coming in the wake of the franchise’s iconic flagship anime coming to an end with Ash Ketchum and Pikachu’s journey coming to a close. Since then, a whole host of new series have been announced including a new mainline anime and a new stop-motion series in a partnership with Netflix. While Ash’s story ended, the Pokémon brand is still going strong, and Pokémon: Paldean Winds is just the latest content to get excited about.

Pokémon: Paldean Winds is set to premiere on the official Pokémon YouTube channel on September 6, 2023. Check out the announcement trailer and official synopsis below: