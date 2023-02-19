Peacock’s Poker Face has already been renewed for a second season. The murder mystery stars Natasha Lyonne as Charlie, a young woman with a gift: she can sense when someone is lying. She uses this talent for good as she travels across the U.S., meeting people and finding herself at the center of murders along the way.

RELATED: Natasha Lyonne’s 10 Best Movie & TV Roles, Ranked According to Rotten Tomatoes

Every episode is a compartmentalized story, with only Charlie (and the security guard Cliff who is chasing her) as the link among them. Each also features an impressive list of guest stars. There’s more to come with Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Nick Nolte, Ron Perlman, Cherry Jones, and others tapped to appear in the upcoming episodes. But there are already some standouts.

10 John Ratzenberger - Episode 2, "The Night Shift"

Fans will recognize John Ratzenberger from his role as Cliff on Cheers and his tremendous voice work in some of the best Pixar films, including as Hamm in Toy Story, The Abominable Snowman in Monsters, Inc., and Mack in the Cars franchise movies. In this series, he’s Abe, an honest mechanic who fixes Charlie’s car.

Ratzenberger makes the character instantly likable, and someone Charlie would trust, evidenced further when he discovers that Jed messed with Charlie’s brakes and quietly fixes them, than expresses his disappointment to the young man he thought of as a son. He’s one of the shining lights on the show, juxtaposed by some of the other awful people Charlie meets along the way.

9 Dascha Polanco - Episode 1, “Dead Man’s Head”

Reuniting with her former Orange is the New Black co-star, Lyonne and Dascha Polanco together make fans truly believe they have been close friends for years. Fans feel emotional watching Natalie rationalize why she stays with her abusive husband.

Polanco shines at making Natalie appear to be a good person in a bad situation who is dedicated to her job, trusting of others, and possesses a strong moral compass. Natalie is one of the more relatable characters, much like Polanco’s character of Daya on OITNB.

8 Benjamin Bratt - Episode 1, "Dead Man's Head" (Recurring)

The only other character who appears across episodes (thus far) is Benjamin Bratt’s Cliff. The muscle man security follows orders and doesn’t think twice, even if deep down he knows what he is being asked to do is wrong. His brutal killing of Natalie and her husband shows that he truly lacks remorse and has distanced himself completely from his human emotions. Bratt plays Cliff as a cold, vengeful, angry man.

RELATED: Mystery-of-the-Week Shows to Watch If You Like ‘Poker Face’

Bratt has been acting for decades but is best known for supporting roles in movies like Demolition Man and Clear and Present Danger, shows like Private Practice and 24: Live Another Day, and voice work in movies like Despicable Me 2 and Coco.

7 Adrien Brody - Episode 1 “Dead Man’s Hand”

Adrien Brody is the youngest ever to win a Best Actor Academy Award for The Pianist at 29, one of the most inspirational movies about characters up against all odds. So it’s no surprise that he is playing one of the most compelling characters on this show. In fact, it’s his interactions with Charlie that kick off the story. The head of a casino who recently took over the job from his father, it was clear Sterling had a chip on his shoulder and something to prove. But he also didn’t know what he was doing, making rash and impulsive decisions that led to his downfall.

Brody perfectly captured the essence of the character, from his inherent insecurities to his inflated ego and lack of moral compass. He let a clear predator go for his own personal gain, after all, and killed an innocent woman in the process. His tragic end set the tone for the rest of the show.

6 Lil Rel Howery - Episode 3, “The Stall”

Lil Rel Howery, known for his supporting role in Get Out, makes fans love the character of Taffy, co-owner of a family-owned Texas barbecue restaurant. He’s positive, upbeat, and clearly loves his job and serving customers. That is until his brother decides to switch gears and needs Taffy to buy him out.

Taffy goes from a joyous restaurant owner to a man who feels like the rug is being pulled from under him. Yet he keeps up the façade around others and hatches an elaborate plan. When he threatens Charlie, Howery beautifully demonstrates how one person can be driven to show a darker side, if pushed.

5 Chloe Sevigny - Episode 4, “Rest In Metal”

Chloe Sevigny is wonderful as Ruby, a has-been musician now working at a hardware store after being unable to replicate the success of her band’s one-hit song. She and her former bandmates resent their former drummer, who reaps all the profits from the song because he wrote it.

RELATED: Poker Face’s Charlie & 9 Of Television’s Most Charming Detectives

From her attitude to the desperation in her eyes when she sees an opportunity for reinvention, Ruby is a character that fans both sympathize with and loathe. This is all thanks to Sevigny’s nuanced performance as a woman trying to survive and do what she loves, willing to go to any lengths to achieve success. This is the second time Sevigny has collaborated with Lyonne: she plays her mother in the second season of Russian Doll.

4 Ellen Barkin - Episode 6, “Exit Stage Death”

Ellen Barkin broke onto the scene in 1982’s Diner and recently starred in the series Animal Kingdom. She plays Kathleen, a washed-up Broadway star looking for her swan song. Working alongside her former acting partner Michael (Tim Meadows), the two seemingly despise one another. But the reality is much different.

Barkin beautifully captures the spirit of a woman hanging by a thread, blinded by her obsession with being the best, and making it known to the world that she’s still as fiercely talented as she was decades ago. She’s rude, moody, and authoritative, screaming at stagehands and focused on nothing but the performance and her own self-interests. Barkin was perfect casting.

3 Judith Light And S. Epatha Merkerson - Episode 5, “Time Of The Monkey”

Judith Light rose to fame in the ‘80s sitcom Who’s The Boss? and most recently appeared in The Menu, one of the best eat-the-rich movies. S. Epatha Merkerson, meanwhile, was a main cast member on Law & Order. The two together make on-screen magic, as Irene (Light), a surly, wheelchair-bound woman and Joyce (Merkerson) her feisty best friend. Both residing in a retirement home, they poked fun at, insult, and cause trouble for the other residents. They find pleasure in being rude and irritating, and both actors were convincing as decades-long best friends.

The truth slowly emerged about them, however, as not only bitter women but also convicted felons who did heinous things in their youths. Watching them speak without speaking, needing only a single look to realize they were on the same page about what had to be done, was sheer entertainment.

2 Hong Chau - Episode 2, “The Night Shift”

Her opening line as Marge, or rather a flatulent sound in a gas station bathroom, instantly makes the character memorable. “That’s what people do in here,” she shrugs and declares to Charlie when the woman on the run gives her a disgusted look upon hearing the loud noise.

Marge appears in a few short scenes, imparting wisdom to Charlie about how to remain elusive. Marge was such a breath of fresh air, the devious actions against her convinced Charlie to investigate. Chau fully immerses herself in every role, having a banner year with roles in The Whale, one of the most misunderstood movies of 2022 (which also earned her an Academy Award nomination), and The Menu.

1 Colton Ryan - Episode 2, “The Night Shift”

Colton Ryan, who was an understudy on Broadway in Dear Evan Hansen and played Conrad Roy in The Girl From Plainville, beautifully captured the socially awkward, serial killer type in his role as Jed, a troubled young man who lacks direction. Fans could feel chills up their spine as he creepily sat on a roof watching Sara and viewers winced whenever he approached her, feeling how uncomfortable she was.

The lack of remorse he showed for his actions, delivered through an expressionless look and deadness in his eyes, was thoroughly convincing.

NEXT: 10 of the Best Whodunits to Watch After ‘Poker Face’