Peacock's Poker Face has added Cherry Jones, Luis Guzmán, Hong Chau, and Reed Birney to its cast, Deadline reports. The four new members will join the series led by Natasha Lyonne. The 10-part anthology series marks the first TV outing for the Knives Out and Star Wars filmmaker Rian Johnson. While the character and plot details are kept tightly under wraps, the illustrious cast keeps on adding stellar talent to the roster. Johnson will write, create and direct the series while Nora Zuckerman and Lilla Zuckerman will serve as showrunners.

Jones is well known as Nan Pierce in HBO’s black comedy drama Succession, which also bagged her an Emmy Award. She has two more Emmys for portraying Holly Maddox in The Handmaid’s Tale and for playing U.S. President Allison Taylor on the Fox series 24. The actor recently wrapped up Apple TV’s limited series Five Days At Memorial. Chau is perhaps best known for starring in Alexander Payne’s Downsizing and is currently seen in Amazon Prime’s Homecoming and HBO’s Watchmen. She’ll be next seen in Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale alongside Brendan Fraser, as well as the Wes Anderson-directed Asteroid City and Searchlight’s The Menu.

Tony Award winner Birney is a Succession and The Handmaid’s Tale alum, he’s also currently seen in Apple TV+’s Home Before Dark. He is also known to portray Vice President Donald Blythe in Netflix’s House of Cards. Guzmán’s film credits include the likes of Boogie Nights, Out of Sight, Magnolia, and Punch-Drunk Love, and is gearing up to play Gomez Addams in Netflix's Wednesday series.

Image via Apple TV+

RELATED: 'Poker Face': Simon Helberg Joins Rian Johnson's Peacock Series

Johnson is currently gearing up for the promotion of the upcoming sequel of his Academy Award-winning feature Knives Out, titled Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. The movie brings back Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc along with Ethan Hawke, Edward Norton, Madelyn Cline, Jessica Henwick, and more. The director will also serve as executive producer on Poker Face along with Lyonne, Nora, and Lilla Zuckerman.

Along with the newly cast actors, the series also features Adrien Brody, Angel Desai, Audrey Corsa, Benjamin Bratt, Charles Melton, Chloe Sevigny, Clea DuVall, Danielle MacDonald. Furthermore, Dascha Polanco, Ellen Barkin, Jasmine Aiyana Garvin, Jameela Jamil, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Judith Light, Leslie Silva, Lil Rel Howery, Niall Cunningham, Nicholas Cirillo, Nick Nolte, Ron Perlman, and more round out the cast.

No release date has been set for the series yet. Meanwhile, check out our conversation with Johnson about his journey to the Oscars below: