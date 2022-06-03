Following only a couple days behind the latest announcement, Rian Johnson's upcoming new project has added two more cast members to its lineup. According to a report from Deadline, Dascha Polanco and Lil Rel Howery are set to join Poker Face, a TV series coming soon to Peacock. They join the previously announced Natasha Lyonne, Adrien Brody, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Stephanie Hsu, Danielle Macdonald, Benjamin Bratt, and David Castañeda.

Prior to their Poker Face casting, Polanco and Howery both appeared in recent and other notable projects. Viewers may recognize Polanco for her role as Cuca in the Jon M. Chu-directed musical In the Heights. She also starred in Netflix's hit series Orange Is the New Black as Dayanara Diaz. Howery most recently appeard in the Hulu original films Deep Water, alongside Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, as well Vacation Friends. He is also recognizable for his role as Rod Williams in Get Out.

Poker Face received a 10-episode order from Peacock and will be "a fun, character driven, case-of-the-week mystery," which is right on par with Johnson's previous work, including his successful and acclaimed film Knives Out. Based on the cast thus far, the series may yet live up to its general description as its stars bring a plethora of skill sets across genres to the table. Additional plot details and character descriptions are currently being kept under wraps.

RELATED:

The Importance of Choice In Rian Johnson's Films, From 'Looper' to 'Knives Out'

Poker Face was created by Johnson who is also writing, directing, and executive producing under T-Street Productions alongside Ram Bergman and the company's television president Nena Rodrigue. Lyonne executive produces under Animal Pictures, with Maya Rudolph and Danielle Renfrew Behrens acting as co-executive producers under the banner. Lilla Zuckerman and Nora Zuckerman executive produce and will act as showrunners. MRC Television is producing.

While Johnson has worked on television before, most notably as a director on AMC's Breaking Bad, Poker Face marks his first full series while wearing multiple hats in helping to bring the show to the small screen. Film-wise, besides Knives Out, Johnson is known for writing and directing Star Wars: Episode VIII -- The Last Jedi, Looper, and The Brothers Bloom, as well as writing and directing a variety of short films. He will return to write and direct Knives Out 2 and Knives Out 3 for Netflix. Poker Face reunites Johnson with Looper star Gordon-Levitt and The Brothers Bloom star Brody.

There is currently no projected release date for Poker Face.