The upcoming mystery series Poker Face, created by Rian Johnson, the writer and director of Knives Out and Star Wars: The Last Jedi, has added five new members to its cast as production for the show appears to be gearing up, according to Variety. New additions to the cast of the upcoming series include Jameela Jamil, who will also be playing Titania in the upcoming Marvel Studios show, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney Plus. Alongside Jamil joins Tim Meadows known for his role as Andre Glascott in The Goldbergs.

While it remains unknown what roles the actors will be taking on, more details are expected to be revealed as the show approaches its release. Poker Face stars Natasha Lyonne (American Pie) in the lead role, though Johnson is currently keeping plans close to his chest. Lyonne will star alongside Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who previously worked with Johnson in Looper. Additional members of the cast include Stephanie Hsu, who recently starred in Everything Everywhere All at Once, David Castañeda, known for his role as Diego Hargreeves in The Umbrella Academy, and Benjamin Bratt (Coco). Adrien Brody, who won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance in The Pianist, will also star in the series in an undisclosed role. Nicholas Cirillo (Outer Banks), Audrey Corsa (All Rise), and Niall Cunningham (And Just Like That) will also appear in the series.

Poker Face was first announced in 2021 as a case-of-the-week mystery drama and will have 10 episodes on the streaming service Peacock. Johnson will write and direct the episodes of the series. While plot details of the show still remain a mystery, with Johnson at the helm, fans of the genre can expect a fun series full of twists and surprises from the acclaimed filmmaker.

Alongside Poker Face, Johnson is also writing and directing a sequel to his hit whodunit mystery film which earned him the Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay. The film, titled Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, stars Daniel Craig and will be distributed by Netflix for a late 2022 release.

Produced by MRC Television, Poker Face is executive produced by Johnson, Lyonne, Maya Rudolph, Danielle Renfrew Behrens, Nora Zuckerman, Lilla Zuckerman, Ram Bergman, and Nena Rodrigue.

Poker Face has no set release date. The series will be available to stream on Peacock.