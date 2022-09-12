The cast for the upcoming series, Poker Face directed by Rian Johnson just cannot stop growing. The series has added three new members to its already stellar cast. Variety reports that the new additions to the series include, Brandon Micheal Hall, Colton Ryan and Megan Suri adding to the ever-expanding cast of the murder-mystery series. The new additions to the Natasha Lyonne-led series will see their roles, just like with the previous casting announcements, kept under wraps – it’s a murder mystery after all. The trio of actors will join the team of cast members that include Cherry Jones, Luis Guzmán, Hong Chau, and Reed Birney who were previously announced.

Hall is well known for his role in the 2017 ABC sitcom The Mayor where he played the role of Courtney Rose, mayor of Fort Grey and aspiring rapper. Hall went on to star in two seasons of CBS’s comedy-drama series, God Friended Me where his character receives a friend request on social media from the all-knowing being. The actor also had a role on Search Party and has just recently wrapped up production alongside Erin Doherty for the psychological drama series from Amazon Studios and BBC One, Chloe. Suri boasts of credits that include cameos in a host of television series including 13 Reasons Why, Fresh Off The Boat and How To Get Away With Murder among others. However, the actress is probably best known for her recurring role playing Aneesa, on the Netflix teen comedy series Never Have I Ever.

Ryan’s rise to popularity can be linked to his portrayal of Conrad Roy in The Girl From Plainville. His portrayal follows a tragic true story that saw his character commit suicide at the behest of his girlfriend, Michelle Carter who happened to be on the phone at the time. The actor has also gone on to portray Connor Murphy who met the same end in the film adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen. Ryan’s other credits include Uncle Frank and the Apple TV+ series Little Voice.

Image via Hulu

RELATED: Rian Johnson’s ‘Poker Face’ Adds Clea DuVall, Angel Desai & More

Asides from his work on Poker Face, Johnson also directs Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery starring Daniel Craig which will release on Netflix on December 23. As regards Poker Face, Johnson will also serve as writer for the series. Working with him and serving as executive producers on the upcoming series are Ram Bergman, Nena Rodriguez, Maya Rudolph, and Danielle Renfrew Behrens. Nora Zuckerman and Lilla Zuckerman will serve as showrunners.

Joining the aforementioned actors in the series are Adrien Brody, Angel Desai, Audrey Corsa, Benjamin Bratt, Charles Melton, Chloe Sevigny, Clea DuVall, Danielle MacDonald. Others include Dascha Polanco, Ellen Barkin, Jasmine Aiyana Garvin, Lil Rel Howery, Niall Cunningham, Nicholas Cirillo, Nick Nolte, Ron Perlman, Jameela Jamil, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Judith Light, and Leslie Silva among others.

Poker Face does not have a release date yet.

Check Collider's interview with Suri and Lee Rodriguez for Never Have I Ever: