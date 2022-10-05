Poker Face, Peacock's upcoming series from Rian Johnson, has added a few more names to its growing cast. The latest cast members to join the Natasha Lyonne-led series include Rhea Perlman, Chelsea Frei and Rowan Blanchard, according to Deadline. It's unclear what roles they will be playing as character and plot details for the series are being kept under wraps.

Perlman is probably best known for roles in the sitcoms Taxi and Cheers. Her recent TV credits include The Mindy Project and Star Wars: The Bad Batch. Perlman has also had a number of film roles, including Matilda and Sing. She will next appear in Warner Bros. upcoming Barbie film as well as Neflix's upcoming Kenya Barris-directed comedy You People.

Frei's TV credits include the short-lived Fox comedy series The Moodys, the Hulu original series Dollface and The Cleaning Lady, also on Hulu. She will next star in the drama series While You Were Breeding for Freeform. Blanchard is probably best known for the sitcom Girl Meets World, the Disney Channel reboot of Boy Meets World. The actor recently starred in the Hulu romantic comedy Crush with Auli'i Cravalho, and also had a role in the TNT series Snowpiercer,

Image via Hulu

RELATED: Rian Johnson's 'Poker Face' Adds Megan Suri, Colton Ryan and Brandon Michael Hall

Johnson is set to write and direct Poker Face. Nora and Lilla Zuckerman (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) will serve as co-showrunners. The trio will also executive produce alongside Lyonne, Maya Rudolph, Danielle Renfrew Behren, Ram Bergman, and Nena Rodrigue. Poker Face marks Johnson's first time writing a TV series, although he directed episodes for TV shows such as Breaking Bad and Terriers. Johnson is best known for his work on feature films such as Looper, Brick, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and Knives Out. His upcoming film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which is a followup to 2019's Knives Out, is set to be released on Netflix on December 23.

Perlman, Frei and Blanchard will be joining the previously-announced Adrien Brody, Angel Desai, Audrey Corsa, Benjamin Bratt, Charles Melton, Cherry Jones, Chloe Sevigny, Clea DuVall, Danielle MacDonald, Dascha Polanco, Ellen Barkin, Jasmine Aiyana Garvin, Jameela Jamil, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Judith Light. Other announced cast members include Lil Rel Howery, Luis Guzman, Niall Cunningham, Tim Meadows, S. Epatha Merkerson, Simon Helberg, Nick Nolte, Brandon Michael Hall, Colton Ryan, Megan Suri, and several more.

Peacock has not yet announced a release date for Poker Face.