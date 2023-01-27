Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 1 of Poker Face.Writer-director Rian Johnson has had quite a busy couple of years. In 2017, he journeyed to a galaxy far, far away when he helmed Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi. A few years later in 2019, his darkly comedic whodunit Knives Out was a critical and commercial success, revered for its clever storyline and distinct characters. One character in particular, Southern sleuth Benoit Blanc played by Daniel Craig, became a fan favorite, and recently jetted off to Greece to solve another mystery in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. (Johnson earned an Oscar nomination for screenwriting for both films.)

Thankfully, he isn’t slowing down with the mysteries anytime soon. He’s the creator, writer, and director of the Peacock series Poker Face, a mystery-of-the-week style series, à la Columbo, that follows Natasha Lyonne’s Charlie Cale, a perfectly flawed and messy woman living in Arizona who is getting by perfectly fine, by her standards at least. She does have this pretty great gift of being able to tell exactly when someone is lying, a skill that has come in handy quite a few times in the past, and is poised to put her in danger in the future. Won’t you come for the ride?

Solving the Mystery of Charlie Cale

Image via Peacock

It’s clear pretty quickly that Charlie Cale is one cool cat. She sports sunglasses, a trucker cap, shorts, and a cardigan all at once, making her an instant enigma. She lives in a trailer on a dusty Arizona road, smokes some cigarettes, and knocks back a beer (the first of many) like a boss...all before her work day starts. Okay, so, maybe she’s not exactly “responsible” or “setting a good example,” but, she’s everything you want in a protagonist. She keeps her cards relatively close to the vest, but at the same time has no filter. When she’s not in her trailer, she’s working the floor as a cocktail waitress at the Frost Casino and usually sneaking drinks on the job. How and why would Charlie be wasting her human bullshit detector skills as a waitress at some random casino?

See, the Frost Casino is not just any casino. For the last few months, it’s been taken over and “run” by Sterling Frost Jr. (Adrien Brody), a sleazy, in-over-his-head big-shot wannabe just trying to prove to his recently retired father that he is, in fact, capable of following in his footsteps. Charlie is surprised to learn on her break that Sterling wants to meet her, and immediately assumes she’s going to get fired. Given her whole “thing” (more on that later), she’s actually shocked that she’s been working there for as long as she has. Sterling doesn’t want to fire her, but wants to work with her, and take advantage of her talents as an expert bluff caller for both of their monetary benefit.

During this uneasy exchange in Sterling's office, we learn about how Charlie got to where she is now. “Once upon a time in Denver…” as Sterling explains, “a milquetoast collection of the best poker players in central Colorado met at a Fairfield Inn suite off I-25.” Dropping in at this very mid-stakes game was Charlie, who, thanks to her cash and cute way about her, was allowed to play. Not only did she win, but she totally crushed her opponents, annoying and intriguing her peers in the process. And, this was no fluke. It turns out Charlie had been doing this all over in different cities, and because she purposely kept a low profile, never going to big or corporate-owned casinos, she was able to get away with it. Word spread about her pretty quickly because gamblers are known to talk, and people started to suspect she was reading the cards. But, this couldn’t be further from the truth.

Charlie just has a “supernatural infallibility” about her that was finally noticed by Sterling’s father when she stepped foot in Frost Casino for the first time and went as far as studying her in tournaments. He eventually spread the word that she was a cheater (which was a lie), and she was quickly blackballed. He gave her a job at the casino (his attempt of keeping her in a “cage”) and from then on, Charlie’s been a cocktail waitress. And she’s weirdly casual about being blackballed? Which deeply annoys and confuses Sterling. How could she be this chill about not using her gift ever again? “Dude, I was a dumbass,” Charlie explains after hearing his mythological retelling of her story. She didn’t have a master plan. She didn’t think she was getting away with anything. And frankly, her bare-bones lifestyle working at the casino is a lot less boring than when she was gambling and winning lots of money. “I like my life. I like my job. I’m bummed that you’re firing me,” she says to Sterling. Don’t worry, Chuck. He isn’t firing you.

The Frost Casino Is Bad News

Image via Peacock

In the opening scenes of the show, before we even have the above exchange or meet Charlie, we meet Natalie (Dascha Polanco), a maid at the casino who, judging by her reaction, sees some pretty heinous stuff on a hotel guest’s open laptop. She takes a picture and calls someone who doesn’t pick up, then tells the head of security Cliff (Benjamin Bratt) about what just happened. Turns out the computer belonged to a high-roller oilman Mr. Caine who brings them a lot of business. Cliff and Natalie bring this up to Sterling (who is in a meeting with someone important) and he is disgusted at what he sees on the computer. Even though this man brings them a lot of business, Sterling says he wants to do what is morally right and cut ties with him. Hmm, can we really believe him?

The short answer? Absolutely not. Sterling tells her she did the right thing about speaking up and assures her they will handle it. Instead, Cliff grabs a gun from a safe, heads to Natalie’s house, and shoots her abusive husband in the head. While Natalie is on her way home, she gets a call from her friend and co-worker Charlie, which we learn is actually a return call to the one Charlie missed earlier that Natalie made right after she saw the computer. Natalie returns home to see her husband dead on the floor, only to be shot and killed herself. Cliff then takes the gun and puts it in the husband’s hand, framing him for a murder-suicide. Now, where were we?

The opening scene with Natalie’s murder actually doesn’t happen until midway through the episode. Following the one-on-one with Sterling, Natalie gets a drunken visit from her husband, who is swiftly taken in by Cliff. Later on, Sterling brings Charlie to the crow’s nest to see if she can get a read on Caine, the man we know who has the gross laptop and a lot of business for the casino. Sterling explains how Caine takes advantage of the casino’s nice treatment of him and runs private games out of his room that don’t benefit the casino. Sterling’s proposed solution is to have Charlie signal him when he’s bluffing while watching footage of a private game, so Sterling can empty his pockets. Charlie explains that “plucking the golden goose” doesn’t seem like something Sterling’s dad would do, but Sterling insists. Charlie leaves for a brief meeting before returning to his chat with Charlie. The next morning, Charlie is horrified to learn that Natalie was allegedly murdered by her husband. But the more the story unfolds, the more questions Charlie has than answers. Was Sterling behind this?

Gamblers Talk

Image via Peacock

Because this mystery is told out of order, retracing your steps is a must. We learn that Sterling’s visit with Natalie about the computer actually happens right when Charlie was questioning Sterling about his plan to take back his money from Caine. Charlie went to the crow’s nest as Sterling dealt with the situation and ordered the hit, returning to his meeting with Charlie as if nothing happened. Charlie explains that she knew he was lying when she asked him if everything was okay, but he insists it was just a typical call from Cliff and all was fine. Cliff thinks they should abort the cheating mission now that Charlie is onto them, but Sterling won’t back down.

Sterling’s plan to cheat with Charlie at Caine’s game is thwarted when they are both late, and Charlie takes this opportunity to tell Sterling that she knew he had Natalie murdered. “She did the right thing when she saw something awful, and she actually did something about it. And you killed her for it.” If Natalie showed the cops the picture of the laptop (which we learn had child pornography), then Caine would be in jail. She details how she knows Cliff took Jerry’s gun when he was handling him at the casino for his drunk behavior, and used it to frame him for Natalie’s murder. Sterling says he can get away with it because the cops will believe him over her, and threatens to throw her off the balcony and spin an elaborate cover-up. Charlie reveals that she recorded Sterling's conversation about his plan to cheat and sent it to the person that would “hit ‘em where it hurts.” The cops? No, no. Caine himself. Now everyone is going to know that Sterling plays dirty, because, well, gamblers talk.

The icing on the cake happens when Caine gets a call from his dad, who by now knows about everything. At a loss, Sterling jumps off the balcony and ends his life, and Cliff, furious, chases after Charlie. Charlie escapes (despite getting shot) and sends the computer picture to the police. The episode ends with Sterling's father (a surprise Ron Perlman voice cameo!) calling her and telling her he will spend his remaining years hunting her down until he can finally hit her where it hurts.

The first four episodes of Poker Face are now available to stream on Peacock, with new episodes released weekly every Thursday.