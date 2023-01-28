Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 2 of Poker Face.Rian Johnson sure does know how to create a killer detective. What do you think Natasha Lyonne’s Charlie Cale would think of Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc? In Episode 1 of Poker Face, we met the eccentric and eclectic Charlie Cale, a woman who can and will call you on your bullsh*t with 100% accuracy. Even though this series features an entirely new mystery each episode, there are still some threads that will likely be pulled throughout Season 1.

As we venture into Episode 2 titled “The Night Shift,” it’s important to remember that Charlie is dealing with a fresh gunshot wound and is running and from casino head of security Cliff Legrand (Benjamin Bratt), who is after her for inadvertently killing Sterling Frost Jr. (Adrien Brody) the new manager of the casino where Charlie used to work as well. Oh, and in addition to Cliff, Charlie also has Sterling’s father determined to hunt her down to avenge his son’s death. If there is one thing we learned from Episode 1, it’s that honesty is the best policy. Especially if you’re hanging around Charlie.

Aioli for Everyone

Poker Face utilizes a reverse engineering form of storytelling, essentially putting what seems more like an episode climax as the opening few scenes. In fact, similar to the previous episode, Charlie doesn’t show up for quite some time. The foundation of mystery is built on three characters: Damian (Brandon Michael Hall), Jed (Colton Ryan), and Sara (Megan Suri). We meet Damian as he works the late shift at Subway where he has the place to himself. Full of energy and life, he makes a video for his many followers about how to make a sandwich off the menu. Damian’s a clean cut former Marine who cherishes his new chapter in life that is filled with creativity, connection, and bread. He literally tells his followers that he is “so excited about the different aioli permutations.”

Sara is a chill but reluctant cashier at the mini-mart across the street, who only lights up when Damian pops by after work each night to flirt, give her a sandwich, and buy a scratch-off lottery ticket. He’s never won, but, when he eventually does, he’s going to do some traveling to escape the tiny, deserted New Mexico town. Each day he chooses a different quarter to use from Sara’s collection. Tonight’s just so happens to be Hawaii. Jed, a bit of a socially awkward loner, lurks behind a refrigerator door in the store to eavesdrop on their conversation. It’s clear by the look on Sara’s face as she rings up his Shiner Bock beer that she’s been putting up with his attempts at asking her out on a date, but she’s not interested. She turns down his invite to watch the meteor shower on the roof. How could you turn such a spectacle that only occurs every 33 years? Defeated, Jed retreats to the mechanic’s roof and throws back some beers.

Okay, it also doesn’t help Jed’s case that he routinely watches Sara with binoculars. Damian heads up to the roof and politely asks Jed to ease off of Sara. At this point, you can’t help but feel sorry for Jed, who is craving companionship. Damian telling him to stop trying to talk to Sara really hurt. Jed finds it a little strange that the tractor-trailer across the way is parked so far away and out of view of the security cameras, and is convinced they have something to hide. It's also important to note that Jed says that he shuts the security cameras off when he goes to the roof so his uncle Abe (John Ratzenberger) doesn’t see.

For a second, it actually seems like Damian and Jed are bonding, or at least that things are going amicably. Then, Jed gets a little defensive and frustrated when Damian acts like he knows Sara and this town better than him. After all, Damian just got to town a month or so ago. Jed’s aggression gets the better of him as he lashes out, though Damian manages to calm his nerves. He decides to scratch off his lottery ticket, and is shocked when he realizes he won $25,000. Now he can take Sara to Hawaii! Well, he could if Jed didn’t impulsively shove him off of the roof. Jed snags the winning ticket, but not before a dying Damian slices his calf with a knife he stashed in his pocket from Subway. Jed puts an end to Damian rather quickly, as he bludgeons him with a crowbar.

Hmmm. What to do with the body? Jed wraps up Damian in one of the tarps covering a car at the shop (remember this!) and wheels it across the street to that mystery big truck off the side of the road. He walks in front of the mini-mart, which has a security camera. Using the sandwich-making gloves that Damian had in his pants pocket, Jed is able to break into the truck and dump the body without leaving a trace. He then hastily tosses the tarp back on the car, rinses the bloody knife in the Subway sink (yuck) and puts that back with Damian’s apron. And, obviously, he drops some cold cuts in his mouth before hitting the road.

The worst possible thing happens next for Jed. The truck driver returns from wherever they were and notices that someone messed with the truck. Helpless, Jed watches from his spot on the roof and smartly heads to the security camera (that he shut off) and turns it back on. Now, the only footage on the tape, conveniently, is of this panicked trucker who is seen dumping the body outside near the mechanic shop. And, to further distance himself from the scenario, Jed goes ahead and reports witnessing a murder.

Marge in Charge

Can we all agree that Hong Chau is everything? The actress has been slowly and steadily killing it the last few years in projects including Big Little Lies, Watchmen, Homecoming, and The Menu, and most recently, was just nominated for an Oscar for her performance in The Whale. Her filmography proves that she can do it all, but would she necessarily be your first choice when casting the role of a truck driver? Buckle up, folks.

One-third of the way through the episode, we reunite with Charlie, who drives without a care in the world down an empty sunny highway. That bliss is short-lived, as her car starts to smoke and make some weird rattling sounds. Luckily she’s nearing an auto shop (the same one Jed works at) and is able to get some assistance. Jed and Charlie don’t get off on the right foot, as he tells her that her car would be nicer if she took care of it. With some time to kill, Charlie saunters over to Subway, where Damian excitedly makes her a sandwich. If you recall a few sentences ago, Damian was murdered at the beginning of the episode. Given that and the fact that a freaky old man tells Charlie that a meteor shower is that night, we can conclude that everything that is happening now is happening before the events in the opening scenes.

Charlie’s still bloody from just being shot and washes up a bit in the mini-mart restroom. And it’s here where we meet Marge (Chau), a no-nonsense trucker who’s been on the road for as long as she can remember. She’s got it all down to a science with her travel bag and isn’t afraid to fart right in front of you. After all, that’s what happens in a bathroom, isn't it? She’s clearly intrigued by Charlie, who is clearly a bit weirded out by the unsolicited words of wisdom. (“Just because you’re wearing your underwear inside out doesn’t mean it’s really clean.”) Her time with Marge, however, is just getting started, as Marge is the one to care for her in her truck when she faints from blood loss in the bathroom.

As hinted at before, Chau is a surprisingly fabulous fit for the role of Marge. She lacks some social etiquette and hasn’t interacted with a human in 270 days. But, she does have her gun, Baby Roscoe, at her side. She’s weary of big pharmacy and has only cried twice in her life. After getting “not gonna hook up” vibes from Charlie, they agree to grab something to eat where Marge explains why cash (or gold) is the only currency you should use to avoid detection. So how did Marge get such a wad of cash? Her side hustle is selling Canadian prescription drugs. Charlie spends the night on a picnic table in the field, only to wake up to police cars surrounding the diner. According to the permanently-pouty waitress Dana (Chelsea Frei), Marge killed someone last night after she left the diner.

Hawaii or Bust

The rumor is that Damian broke into her truck and she murdered him for it. Charlie doesn’t buy it, even though she admits that Marge was a little weird what with the Baby Roscoe of it all. Jed pipes up that Damian might have had money problems as he played the lottery every day and hadn’t won. (Nice try, Jed.) As Charlie chomps down on a sandwich, a man complains about losing his scratch-off and throws it away. (This will become very important later on.) Jed buys a scratch-off and pretends the one he bought is Damian’s winning ticket, leading Sara to believe that he struck gold. Charlie follows up with a news report that explains how Damian was bludgeoned and watches security footage to realize that the only footage they have is of Marge dumping the body, not murdering.

Charlie’s lie-detecting gift comes in handy when she asks Sara if Damian ever won the lottery. She said no just as Jed did when Charlie asked him, except Charlie could tell that Jed lied. As far as Sara knows, Damian returned to his shift after visiting her the night before, and Jed won the lottery this morning. Charlie sees Jed’s gaping cut on his leg to be an opportunity to help him and ask him some questions. She asks what he’s going to do with the money, to which he responds that he thinks he will go to Hawaii. (The same on Sara's quarter.) He also tells her that he is an “alone wolf” and watched the meteor shower alone. And the second she brings up Marge, he gets squirmy. Security camera footage in the auto shop indicates that a chunk of time is missing. (Remember that Jed shuts the camera when he’s on the roof.) Charlie climbs up to find a Hawaii state quarter and many bottle caps matching the one in Damian’s pocket.

Charlie buys scratch-offs and studies the serial numbers, comparing them to the one Jed stole and explaining that if he really bought the ticket after Damian, then his serial number would be ending in different digits. She walks through everything that she thinks happened (all of which is correct) and Jed confidently admits she is right. He does this, though, because he discovered in documents in her car that she is a person of interest in many deaths in Nevada. She won’t want to go to the cops if he’s blackmailing her, right? She figures out that another trucker she talked to earlier had a dash cam, which she knows has the proper footage that will prove Marge shouldn’t be behind bars. In the final moments, Cliff enters the mini-mart looking for Charlie, with Sara throwing him off the scent by telling him Charlie might be going to California next. The episode ends with Charlie driving away and Jed sipping a beer on the roof. But, that doesn’t last very long, as several police cars blast their sirens and make their way to the shop. Thank you, dashcam footage.

The first four episodes of Poker Face are now available to stream on Peacock, with new episodes released weekly every Thursday.