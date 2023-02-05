Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 4 of Poker Face.

If you’re craving something fun, inventive, and murderous, then you should be watching Poker Face. Created by Rian Johnson, the man of mystery behind Knives Out and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the Peacock series follows Natasha Lyonne’s Charlie Cale, a self-sufficient badass who knows when you are lying. She travels across the country, encountering a variety of interesting people and places, who, inexplicably always get caught up in a murder. But, that’s where Charlie comes in. She is basically a human lie detector. She can and will call your bluff.

Each episode of the series features a new case and a new crop of actors. Episode 4, titled “Rest in Metal,” gets its rock on, as we go on tour with the washed-up heavy metal band Doxxxology. Frontwoman Ruby Ruin (Chloë Sevigny) now spends her days working a lousy day job at a home improvement retail store. Gone are the days of selling out venues and topping the charts. Doxxxology still tours, but really just at pubs that’ll have them. The crowds are lousy and unreceptive to any new material. They just want to hear “Staplehead,” their mega-hit song they so desperately want to leave in the past. But what’s so wrong about playing the hits?

Songs, Staplers, and Secrets

Image via Peacock

Well, for starters, it’s their only hit, which you will find out is even worse than it sounds. In its current form, Doxxxology consists of Ruby, Eskie (G.K. Umeh), Al (John Darnielle), and Gavin (Nicholas Cirillo). Eskie and Al have been there from the band’s inception with Ruby, and they are all in their 40s and are having a rough time. Eskie moved back home with his mom and is trying for an online law degree and Al is in the middle of a divorce. Gavin is the youngest and has a zest for life and performing that the others lack. He answered Ruby’s Craiglist advertisement looking for a drummer and could not be happier.

RELATED: 'Poker Face' Episode 4 Ending Explained: Would You Kill for Fame?

The biggest problem is that their former bandmate Belinda, who left the rock star life for the suburbs, is entirely responsible for “Staplehead,” meaning that she gets all of the royalties when the band sings it. They try to get another original song off the ground called “Merch Girl” based on Charlie’s role in that episode, but, the crowd doesn’t want to hear it. And Doxxxology knows that because the crowd quite literally says it to their face.

Gavin irritates the group for a lot of reasons. Specifically with his incessant enthusiasm for the band’s future and with his laughter on the tour bus at the show Benson. He grew up listening to Doxxxology, which is a frequent reminder of how old they are all getting, and he does Ruby’s iconic scream during a performance without her permission. But, he does prove himself to be surprisingly valuable when, after Ruby takes pity on him and invites him to spend time with the band, he performs his original song “Sucker Punch” for them. Believe it or not, the song was….kind of amazing? Like, Ruby knew it was going to be their next “Staplehead.” But, since Gavin had it in writing that he did the music and lyrics for the song, Ruby knew it was going to be a Belinda moment all over again. So, what do Ruby and the gang do? Well, murder Gavin, of course! They electrocute the wide-eyed drummer and burn the paper trail. Charlie Cale, you have some sleuthing to do.

The Man Behind the Music

Image via Peacock

It’s always interesting when songs are written specifically for a show or movie. As with everything in Poker Face, the three original songs were handled with great care. If you are familiar with this genre of music, you might have been both surprised and delighted to see Al being played by Mountain Goats frontman John Darnielle. Though it doesn’t seem like it, this was his first acting gig. Rian Johnson reached out to him personally for his music expertise because Johnson has been a longtime admirer of his work. In an interview with Pitchfork, Darnielle explained that they first connected in 2001 when Johnson bought one of their limited-run shirts, and then later in 2003, Darnielle went to a showing of Johnson’s movie Brick, and the two eventually connected and have stayed in touch.

Darnielle was understandably intrigued and hesitant about the project. “I had a bunch of reservations because I’m a metal fan. When people do heavy metal stuff, they often play it strictly for spoof. I know metal is funny, but so does everybody else involved in metal, right? There’s laughing with and there’s laughing at, and I’m not usually going to be into the latter.” He added, “...but I love the way that it played out, because it seemed really believable: a small club band consisting of people for whom going on tour is a vacation.”

Image via Peacock

So how did Darnielle get the right sound and lyrics down? He teamed up with fellow musician Jamey Jasta, who wrote the music, and they considered the era as well as the name “Staplehead,” which Johnson gave them. “In the early 2000s, there was that Hot Topic moment, where bands like Lacuna Coil were doing pretty good. Avenged Sevenfold were getting big. So we thought about that kind of stuff—metallic, very hard. They had a punk sheen, but a metal attitude.” Episode 4 felt especially coordinated as there were a lot of moving parts that had to click into place perfectly in order for the episode to seem realistic. “Jamey hired a local singer from a Judas Priest cover band, a young woman who tracks the vocals that Chloë lip syncs on the show. I wrote the lyrics and the vocal melodies and determined the structure, and Jamey wrote the music and laid down everything else. This is the case with all the songs that you hear on there, except for the one that I play unaccompanied.”

Due to the mystery-of-the-week storytelling structure of Poker Face and just by knowing how things turn out for Doxxxology by the end of the episode, it’s safe to assume that we likely won’t be reuniting with Ruby, Eskie, Al, or Gavin. But thanks to Chloë Sevigny, G.K. Umeh, Nicholas Cirillo, and John Darnielle’s electric performances and the Mountain Goat of it all, it’s only a matter of time before a re-watch.