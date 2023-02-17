Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 7 of Poker Face.Last week’s episode of Poker Face gave a whole new meaning to “the show must go on.” Our favorite TV detective Charlie Cale (Natasha Lyonne) got tangled up in the curtains of a play that had fatal consequences. Ellen Barkin and Tim Meadows starred as Kathleen Townsend and Michael Graves, two actors from the hit 1990s show Spooky and the Cop whose public feud actually masked their deep love for one another. The murder of it all came in when Kathleen and Michael decide to murder Michael’s partner, Ava (Jameela Jamil). This week, things get competitive. Let’s drive and see where Episode 7 takes us.

Literal Sore Loser

We are off to the races in “The Future of the Sport.” We journey to Peach Tree Speedway, where we will determine this year’s Late Model champion. Will it be the new kid on the track Davis McDowell (Charles Melton), or veteran Keith Owens (Tim Blake Nelson) in the last race of his career? It’s clear that Davis and Keith aren’t too keen on each other. Keith wants to live up to his family legacy (his father and grandfather are racing legends) and Davis is ready to maintain his first-place status. Keith takes an early lead, but Davis plays dirty and bumps into him, sending him off course. Davis extends his lead in the championship and Keith is humiliated. And angry.

“McDowell’s a hot head and an idiot,” Keith says to a reporter. He also reveals that he is not in fact retiring this season, much to the shock of his press team. Davis literally comes after Keith during his interview and says that it’s old people like him that are ruining the sport. They get in a fistfight, leaving Keith to be a literal sore loser. His daughter Katy (Jasmine Aiyana Garvin) is furious that he isn’t retiring because the deal was that she would take on the family reigns at the end of this season. Stubborn Keith thinks he still has a championship left in him and isn’t ready to hang up the helmet quite yet. At a loss, Katy speeds off in her fancy car.

Keith’s wife Donna (Leslie Silva) tells a distraught Keith that she wishes he told them that he wasn’t going to retire. Katy was ready to take over, but Keith said that Owens must all go out on top. He even argues that his staying in the game longer to emerge victorious will only help Katy when she eventually starts her career. He also admits that mid-season, he lost his flow and has since been stuck in his head. Rather than being filled with adrenaline upon hearing, “Drivers, start your engines!” he is filled with anxiety and the crushing thought that someone out there is way better than him. There’s a raucous in front of the Tennessee estate, and Donna and Keith see that it’s the detestable and entitled Davis who is making a video for his fans. He drives away, yanking Keith’s mailbox out of the ground and ruining their garden. “Keith, you f*ck this flow nonsense. You get out there and you beat that evil little shit.”

Oh, Keith takes care of him all right. He sneaks into the garage where his race car is and messes with the mechanics under the hood. During the next race, Davis’ car has a mind of its own and plows into the wall and bursts into flames. Keith doesn’t do a very good job of concealing his glee, as he smirks when he asks if Davis is okay.

Peachy Keen

So what’s Charlie doing during all of this? She’s working at a go-kart complex called Kamelot Karts, cleaning up vomit. Her co-worker Jean (Angel Desai) is completely wrapped up in the race. You know why? Because Davis is her son. The entire staff watches the post-race interviews and the subsequent brawl. Davis stops by Kamelot Karts after his victory and signs autographs for his little admirers, who think it’s so cool how he totally owned Keith. Davis tells the kids that he doesn’t condone violence and that he always remembers his grandpa Big Ed, who taught him what it takes to be a good man and race driver. He even keeps a picture of him in his car. (Awww.)

Okay, Davis actually seems like a decent guy. He helps out at his mom’s work taking out the trash and fixing the arcade machines and gets to know Charlie. He’s at first skeptical of her bullsh*t-detecting powers but then thinks it’s pretty cool. He mentions he works at a tow truck company by day, which helps us connect some dots. In the beginning, he drove a tow truck when he removed Keith’s mailbox, and Keith was able to sneak into Davis’ garage to tinker with the car because he called pretending to need a tow truck just so Davis would have to open the garage.

The more comfortable Davis is with Charlie, the more he vents about the Owens family. He’s working his butt off to get to where he is now, and Keith’s daughter is going to “waltz” into the driver’s seat with a ton of sponsors clamoring after her. Charlie tells Davis that she doesn’t get the appeal or point of racing. Isn’t it just, like, one constant left turn? Davis puts her in the arcade driver seat, and she immediately understands the thrill and skill that comes with it. He even goes in for a kiss, but Charlie turns him down. Their moment is interrupted when Katy barges into the arcade and starts trash-talking Davis. This means war.

The two hit the go-kart track and Katy wins all three rounds. Suddenly, the kids that were fawning over Davis want nothing to do with him. Embarrassed and angry, he hops in his tow truck and speeds off. He arrives back at the garage with the mailbox dragging behind him and a chip on his shoulder. Jean is playing back the video Davis made for his fans when he stole the mailbox, and she rips into him for being selfish. What would Big Ed think if he saw his behavior? Jean reminds him that Big Ed encouraged rage and passion on the track and the track alone, and wouldn’t approve of any behavior that would put him behind bars.

Back home that night, Davis drowns his sorrows on the couch and watches TV. At this time, Jean gets a call—that call—from Keith saying he needed a tow truck. Davis wants to answer the call, but Jean tells him to sober up and get ready to return the mailbox to the Owens and apologize tomorrow. While Davis is by the garbage, he looks through the window and sees Keith messing under the hood of his car. Rather than freak out, he silently observes and lets Keith think he got away with it. Then, he goes into the garage to check out the damage and notices the fishhook contraption that Keith put there, but surprisingly doesn’t remove it. He does some suspicious tinkering of his own with a determination in his eye.

At practice the next day, the race where Davis’ car would burst into flames, Davis seems rather confident. He notices Katy and taunts her by calling her, “America’s sweetheart.” They agree to a rematch of sorts to see if Katy can beat his 20.3-second record against her dad. From the stands, Jean is a wreck and annoyed at Davis for pushing the envelope with this feud. Her co-worker records the race as Jean can barely look up. Then, we have that moment where Davis crashes into the wall and his car bursts into flames. Except, it’s a lot worse than we thought. Keith’s smirk vanishes once he finds out that it was Katy behind the wheel, not Davis. This makes a lot more sense as to why Davis didn’t remove the fishhook when he had the chance. He had a sinister plan all along.

Katy is now in a coma and everyone is devastated. Jean tells Charlie that apparently Katy’s seatbelt “failed” which led to the crash. What does that even mean, really? The seatbelt’s impact is (allegedly) what made the injuries worse. Davis is heated because he’s getting yelled at for letting Katy drive his car, to begin with. He said how it was her own incompetence that made her crash, which Charlie immediately flags as bullsh*t. Okay, technically this wasn’t a blatant lie, but Charlie knew that Davis didn’t really believe his own words. Instead of doubling down, Davis says how she’s right. He thinks that something was wrong with the car. They re-watch the footage from practice and dissect her driving behavior. She’s a decent driver, so the only possible answer to this crash is that something happened to the car.

Davis, the (fake) gentleman that he is, brings back Charlie and her co-worker Randy (Jack Alcott) to his garage to get to the bottom of the mechanical issue. They discover the fishhook that Keith put inside and explain how it prevented Katy from deceleration. Davis says that someone must have done that on purpose to sabotage him and that it had to be Keith. Charlie can’t register that it’s a lie because, well, it isn’t. Davis knows that it was Keith because he saw him do it. But wasn’t Davis with his car the entire night before, and didn’t he inspect it? He explains how a tow truck call came in last night but ended up being a prank. He thinks it must’ve been a call made purposely to distract him (which it was). Randy and Davis are ready to rip Keith to shreds, but Charlie doesn’t think they should be the ones to talk to him. So, she decides to sniff him out. You know, “cancer dog” him.

Trust the Car

Image via Peacock

Charlie brings some flowers over to Keith and introduces herself. She tries to stick around and observe his elaborate garage set-up, but he makes it clear that he isn’t looking to have a conversation. Charlie cracks him open a bit by complimenting his daughter, and he says that she has the driving gift that he never had. Charlie notices out of the corner of her eye that there are quite a few fishing poles hanging on the wall. She presses Keith on the matter and suggests that maybe he was the one to put the fishing hook in the engine, but he gets rather defensive and tells her that he didn’t. Charlie knows he’s lying and tells Davis that to really nail Keith for this crime, they need to get some CSI-style evidence.

No one saw this next part coming. Keith goes on the news and confesses to sabotaging Davis’ car. So, okay then that’s that? Not quite. Davis tells Charlie that he’s going to bring the car to the police, and how he can’t believe he (by default) won the championship. Charlie’s genuinely happy for him, but not for long. She overhears him saying how the seatbelt malfunction was a “freak accident,” which she reads as a lie. Randy explains to Charlie how complicated seatbelts are to fix, and that they don’t typically get checked before practice. She also learns that Davis was home at the time Keith broke in.

Charlie heads to Davis’ garage to look for anything suspicious and Davis catches her. She tells him how she knows he was the one behind Katy’s crash: when they were originally looking under the hood, he explained how the fishing hook and gear tie must have prevented Katy from slowing down. When Keith confessed on the news, he said how he used a gear tie. Charlie says that it was too specific for Davis to know that Keith used a gear tie and that he had to have known it was there. Heck, he probably saw Keith do it since he was home at the time. Davis is arrogant and says that none of this matters because Keith confessed. Charlie, meanwhile, knows that he also purposely messed with the seatbelts.

At night, Charlie hits the road and sees the tow truck speeding up behind her. She channels her arcade experience and presses the gas, fully trusting her car. She manages to get away and makes it to the race the following day. It’s Davis’ first time as a champion, and this excitement isn’t going to last very long for him. Charlie brings him his picture of Big Ed that she saw on his workbench and explains that he purposely left the picture on the workbench because he had no intention of driving his car the day Katy died, and obviously didn’t want anything to happen to said picture. She also explains how she talked to Donna and Katy, and how Katy is doing very well and will be ready to destroy him on the track quite soon. Charlie saunters off with glee, knowing full well she messed with Davis’ head and disrupted his flow. Sure enough, Davis’ gloved hands were shaking just like Keith’s were in the beginning. Drivers, start your engines!