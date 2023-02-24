Editor’s Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 8 of Poker Face.We are in the home stretch of Season 1 of Poker Face, but don’t fret! The crime dramedy series was recently renewed for Season 2 on Peacock. Last week’s episode brought us to the race track, as Natasha Lyonne’s modern Columbo Charlie Cale investigated a murder tied to the rivalry between young hotshot racer Davis McDowell (Charles Melton) and veteran racer Keith Owens (Tim Blake Nelson). This week, things get artsy. Let's drive and see where Episode 8 takes us.

Eyes Hold Secrets

Episode 8, “The Orpheus Syndrome” is an extra special one, as it is directed by Lyonne herself. It starts off on the rooftop of a fancy home in the mountains, where a panicked Laura (Cherry Jones) tries to get an also-panicked Max (Tim Russ) to stop running toward the edge of the balcony. With a look of fear on his face, he jumps to his death. What could possibly have happened in that house? We’re then brought to the humble abode of the talented and eccentric Arthur (Nick Nolte), a special effects artist working on and surrounded by his own creations.

He gets an emotional visit from Laura, who hasn’t worked with him since he left the entertainment business. She apologizes for something that happened decades ago, though Arthur claims it wasn’t her fault. He just needed to step away from it all. But, he still keeps up with her career, which has become reliant on CGI and technology for its effects. Okay, but why did Laura decide to show up now?

After admiring Arthur’s detailed props, she admits that she and Max were going through a divorce during the time of the incident. Things were fine on set, but at home, they were becoming increasingly hostile. One day, they started arguing, but this time, it was different. There was a look in his eyes, and then he jumped to his death. Desperate for closure, she asks Arthur to make her a maquette of Max, so she can look into his eyes and ask for forgiveness. Arthur is hesitant but gives in. Two weeks later, the eerily lifelike maquette arrives, and as she looks into its eyes, we journey back to that fateful night of Max’s death.

Max tells Laura that he is going to the police with footage of something she did, but she begs him to let it go since it was 40 years ago. No one else has seen the footage, though Max wants Laura to come clean about it all to Arthur. Then, Max’s hands start to shake and he tenses up. Yep, Laura poisoned him. He limps to the balcony and asks Laura to look into his eyes, which she does before he promptly jumps off the ledge. She is horrified but more so determined to delete the footage. Only problem? She needs Max’s face for the two-factor authentication. Aha, so that’s why she wants the maquette. She holds the screen up to his face on the maquette she had Arthur make her, deletes the footage, and requests the archives send her the original film from that infamous day in 1989, so she can destroy the last bit of evidence once and for all.

Creature Feature

Our Charlie is working at a barber shop sweeping up hair. She’s ordered to deliver a bag of human hair to Arthur, who needs this authenticity to help make his monstrous works of art come alive. Charlie’s a little spooked. This old man who lives in a remote spot and has monster busts in his window requested a bag of human hair. What’s that about? She gets the vibe that he doesn’t want to be bothered, but also, she can’t help herself and asks about his work. He tells her that he honestly doesn’t care if she wants to keep him company or not, he just wants to get drunk because he just buried his friend. (This must mean that this happened before Laura requested the maquette, as during that conversation, they addressed the service they just attended.)

Charlie being the charmer that she is gets Arthur out of his funk and chatty about his experience on film sets over the years. He gives her a tour of his self-proclaimed House of Horrors, and Charlie is so enamored with it that she asks if she could be his assistant. After some brief consideration, Arthur doesn’t see why not. Jumping ahead about a week, Charlie munches on jelly on toast. Well, she thinks that is what she is eating. Arthur tells her that’s actually fake blood, and then she accidentally gets the fake blood onto his latest creation, a creature he is calling The Orpheus Syndrome.

At this time, Laura pulls up and requests the maquette. Charlie heads to the other room and eavesdrops. During the chat, right when Laura said that she needs to look into her deceased husband’s eyes to beg for forgiveness, Charlie’s eye starts to twitch, and she detects bullshit. (This new eye-twitch thing around liars might prove helpful.) Laura leaves, and Charlie says that she was definitely lying about something. Arthur knows what it’s like to be consumed by grief (which he thinks is what is going on with Laura), and agrees to help her out. Charlie, however, isn’t buying it.

Charlie wants answers. If he and Laura are friends, why’d they stop working together? He says it was something that he did during his directorial debut that drove them apart. Actress Lily Albern (Rowan Blanchard) was a tremendous asset to the creature feature, but she died on set. They were filming a scene where she would be underwater and could alert the emergency system if there was an issue. She kept struggling and they kept having to re-do the scene, but the last take was perfect. Perfect, except for the fact that Lily wasn’t moving: she was dead. So why didn’t she set off the alarm this time? Arthur is burdened with the guilt of knowing that he scared her into not piping up again because he was frustrated that they were behind schedule. Charlie thinks it’s poetic the way that his art is channeling the tragic past, and tells him that he must confront his trauma in order to move beyond it.

Stop Horsin’ Around

Arthur decides to call up the archives to request all the footage from the deadly day on set. Raoul (Luis Guzmán) is surprised but does as he requested. Raoul drops off the footage right when Charlie is leaving with the bust of Max for Laura. Arthur rewatches in shame at his poor behavior and notices that the emergency light didn’t go on because Laura purposely turned it off. Arthur is horrified and frustrated that he’s been guilty of killing Lily when it really wasn’t his fault.

Laura thinks she’s about to get away with it all. She deleted the files from Max’s computer and just had to secure the archives. A nervous Raoul explains that they are in Arthur’s possession, and as timing would have it, Arthur was at Laura’s door desperate for answers. How could she let him go all these years thinking that he was the one responsible? She tried to put the blame back on him by saying she was stressed about how much money the production was costing, but Arthur was now starting to think that Laura might be responsible for Max’s death, too. Especially if Max saw the footage and knew what happened. Arthur agrees to burn the last bit of film like she wanted, and then heads on his way.

Things get dangerous behind the wheel with Arthur because the tea that Laura served him was poisoned with the same stuff Laura used to kill Max. Meanwhile, Laura notices that the burning film in the fire was spliced and that Arthur was hiding the rest. Arthur barely makes it home, and Charlie finds him collapsed in the driveway. Laura hasn’t missed a beat. Now that Arthur is dead (people think it was a heart condition), she wants to see how she can benefit from the LAM-funded work, and she is keen to know when she can get possession of his workshop. She has an easy excuse for going into his shop: she wants to pull stuff together for the 40th-anniversary event happening that night as a “tribute.” She’s distracted by the fact that Charlie’s on her hands and knees studying the gravel in her driveway. Charlie had remembered the thick gravel when she delivered the head and thought it was strange that the gravel was also in Arthur’s tire.

Laura doesn’t like this inquisitiveness. Charlie doesn't like the sudden-ness of Arthur’s death. Since Arthur never leaves his house, Charlie thought it was weird that her gravel was in his tire the day he died. To throw Charlie off the scent, she invites her inside and claims that Arthur showing up was a blessing. Charlie presses her to get a sense of how Arthur seemed the day he died. Was he able to let go of the guilt of Lily’s death? Laura says she knows that he was able to forgive himself. (Very true considering he realized Laura was the culprit.) Right as Charlie is about to leave, Laura makes one dreaded mistake. She says how she’s glad she was able to get closure with Arthur, say goodbye, and feel a “release” that she wasn’t responsible for Max’s death. Wait, what? Charlie thought that was a bit odd of her to say, and asks her to repeat it. She also adds that she didn’t kill Charlie because he died from his heart. Coincidentally, this all triggers Charlie’s eye twitch we saw in the beginning. Laura is a filthy liar.

Charlie arrives at Arthur’s and bumps into Raoul, who is there to get the reel back from Arthur and over to Laura. Charlie explains her theories and thinks this is too much of a coincidence to be a coincidence. Whatever Arthur saw on the reels compelled him to drive to Laura’s. When Charlie learns that Max was digitizing everything and that one of the reels was missing, she connects the dots that Laura used the maquette to unlock the information on his computer and delete it. So, no problem, they can refer back to the original film, right? Wrong. It’s missing. Charlie makes the connection that Arthur was killed for having learned the truth in the film. Laura comes with the LAM team to pull items out for the tribute and tells the team to collect every little scrap of film they find. (She knows that he must have it somewhere considering it wasn’t all burned that night.) As the team loads a Medusa head into the truck, Charlie notices that the snakes are wrapped in the spliced film. Laura is sure to get rid of any loose film she sees anywhere else.

Charlie sneaks into the exhibit in a horse costume in an attempt to blend in, but Laura kicks her out. Charlie sees Raoul and explains that Arthur spliced and hid part of the film. They sneak inside during Laura’s tribute and loaded in some of the spliced films into the projector. Not only is Laura starting to “see” Arthur in the crowd, but the screen behind her is now showing footage of her from that night in 1989. The crowd’s allegiance turns, and Laura runs after Charlie threw Arthur’s exhibit. This is a trippy experience for Laura because the props start to come to life in her mind, including the bust of Max. She sees Max walk outside to a ledge, and he tells her to look him in the eyes the same way he did early in the beginning before jumping to his death. In a shocking twist, a distraught Laura follows in his footsteps, jumping to her death as well.