Rian Johnson can't get enough of writing mysteries. First, we had Knives Out, and then Glass Onion, and now we'll have the upcoming show Poker Face, about a private investigator named Charlie Cale, with a slew of guest stars that will make us point at the screen and yell out in recognition.

But fans of Johnson's work may wonder, does he write specifically to those guest stars? Does he have those specific guest stars in mind, like he did with Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc, and with Natasha Lyonne, who Johnson felt drawn to while watching Russian Doll (and who also has a brief Glass Onion cameo)? In a question and answer panel at the Winter Television Critics Association Presentation, Johnson answered that question: "In the room, sometimes we'd have a placeholder actor, and it would end up being them, or surprisingly someone else." Johnson went on to explain: "A benefit of this subgenre is that it is the guest star's episode, and you see them go head-to-head with Natasha."

The mystery subgenre Johnson speaks of is the "howcatchem," a type of show most people associate with the 1970s detective show Columbo. The crime's commission is shown or described at the beginning of the show (where the audience sometimes even sees who committed the crime), with the audience then following the detective's attempts to solve the mystery, with any loose ends or puzzles tied up and solved during the episode. It's very much about the detective versus the guest star of the episode, as Johnson also confirms: "These are not whodunits, these are howcatchems. Show the killing, and about Natasha [Lyonne] vs. the guest star." The benefit of these types of shows? A viewer can jump in at any time, without wondering or worrying if they need to see the previous episodes to understand the story or the plot; they can just jump right into a world chock-full of different characters and guest stars.