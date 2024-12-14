If the overly festive and warm Christmas TV episodes aren't what you're looking for this year, there's an episode of the hit Peacock series Poker Face that's right up your alley. While viewers should absolutely watch all of Season 1, Episode 9's "Escape from Shit Mountain" can easily be watched as a stand-alone episode. As the cheeky name suggests, Episode 9 follows Charlie Cale (Natasha Lyonne) who finds herself stranded in a remote snowy mountain town. Rather than following Charlie's typical detached involvement in the mysteries, this episode subverts the established formula of the show, putting her right at the center of this dangerous case.

The episode was directed by the show's creator, Rian Johnson, and was written by Nora Zuckerman and Lilla Zuckerman. It received critical acclaim, with critics praising Johnson's directing, writing, performances, tension and cinematography. For this episode, Johnson leaned heavily into classic neo-noir tropes, not only visually, but in the episode's story as well. The morally ambiguous characters in the dark and eerie setting, mixed with the trademark quirky humor of Poker Face, makes it one of the most iconic episodes of the series so far.

What Is Episode 9 of 'Poker Face' About?

After a whirlwind summer romance in this small mountain town, Charlie finds herself alone and stranded in the bitter cold. She crosses paths with a charming but morally dubious thief, who is only known by the name on a stolen credit card, "Mortimer Bernstein" (Stephanie Hsu). After her car is stolen by her new friend, Charlie is hit by a car while walking on the dark and snowy road, leaving her injured with no memory of what happened. Somehow, she finds her way to a small motel where she meets Jimmy (David Castañeda) and Trey (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), who offer her refuge in the warm lodge.

However, the audience has already met these men, when earlier in the episode, Trey hit someone recklessly with his sports car and tasked Jimmy with helping him bury the body. The episode's tension builds as Charlie's memory starts to return, coupled with her asking questions about a woman that went missing years before. The episode's eerie setting of a snowy mountain lodge only adds to the tension as these strangers are forced to seek shelter together. The entire guest cast is truly remarkable in this episode, with a standout performance from Joseph Gordon-Levitt. The episode concludes with a shocking twist that has major implications for Charlie going forward and will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Joseph Gordon Levitt Makes a Great Villain in 'Poker Face'

Poker Face has become known for its stellar guest cast, popping in for an episode to play across from the magnetic Lyonne. As a frequent collaborator with Johnson, going all the way back to films like Brick and Looper, Joseph Gordon-Levitt jumped at the opportunity to star in Poker Face, and it's a good thing he did. His portrayal of criminal Trey Mendez makes him a standout villain in the series. Trey is an easily hateable character from the moment we meet him, growing bored in his sprawling, fully equipped mansion and continuously refusing to tip the delivery guy. What makes Gordon-Levitt’s performance particularly compelling is his ability to change his demeanor from charming and entitled to down-right menacing and calculating, creating an unsettling tension whenever he is on screen.

As the episode unfolds, and Charlie's memory comes back, more awful truths come to light. Trey becomes more desperate, which leads to an array of really terrible decisions, pushing him further into the hole he's put himself in and making him a formidable villain opposite Lyonne's Charlie. Gordon-Levitt's performance shows his range as an actor, as he is also known for playing more charming, nice-guy roles. His addition to this episode of Poker Face not only helped to make Episode 9 one of the series' best, but it solidified the show's reputation for great guest casting.

Director Rian Johnson Leans into Class Neo-Noir Tropes

When watching "Escape from Sh*t Mountain", it's hard not to recognize the neo-noir influences, both visually a