Collider can exclusively present a new clip for Poker Face, starring Academy Award-winner Russell Crowe, who also acts as writer and director. The movie follows a group of friends playing a risky poker game, who must put their differences aside and work together to survive a house invasion by armed criminals.

In Poker Face, Crowe plays billionaire Jake Foley, who invites his childhood friends for their yearly high-stakes poker game. With the game, Jake’s so-called friends get the opportunity to make more money than they’ve ever imagined. Jake, however, is eyeing a different kind of prize, as he intends to use the game night to expose everyone’s secrets and reveal how they worked against his success.

The new clip explains the game's rules as Jake offers his friends the choice between a luxurious car or five million dollars in chips. If they take the car, the game night can follow as planned, with lower stakes. But if they want to risk getting rich, they’ll each get five million dollars in chips and be forced to play, don’t matter the outcome. So, each can get a huge prize with no strings attached, or they can all risk playing Jake’s game, which means only one of them will be victorious. Since we know that’s not how the night ends, we can already imagine what the greedy group of friends chose.

Image via Screen Media

While a risky poker game could already be turned into a nerve-wracking thriller, Poker Face puts a home invasion on the table. Since there are some obvious trust issues, it will be interesting to see how they accept the wild cards the night handles them and fight together for their survival.

Who’s In Poker Face?

Crowe directs Poker Face from a script he wrote with Stephen M. Coates. The movie’s cast also includes Liam Hemsworth, Rza, Brooke Satchwell​​​​​​, Aden Young, Steve Bastoni, Daniel MacPherson, Paul Tassone, Elsa Pataky, and Jack Thompson.

Poker Face making its way to theaters on November 16 and On Demand on November 22. Check out the exclusive clip and the movie’s synopsis below.