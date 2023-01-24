Peacock has created a hotline for Natasha Lyonne’s Poker Face character, Charlie Cale. The hotline, 1-866-Noblsht, was created to showcase Cale’s talents as someone who can see a lie from a mile away. Peacock invites users to call or text the number when they are in need of answers to help figure out what to do when faced with unpleasant situations.

The hotline will be live from now until February 19, and it features unique responses voiced by Lyonne. According to Peacock, the NOBLSHT hotline provides a direct link to Lyonne's Charlie Cale who'll help you solve problems such as what to do with a coworker who steals your ideas or what to do when your partner watches the next episode of a favorite show without you. This hilarious and fun special feature is part of Peacock’s brilliant action to promote the upcoming TV show, Poker Face. The show is a murder mystery series about a young lady described as a human lie detector, and it is slated to premiere exclusively on Peacock on January 26 with four episodes, followed by new episodes every Thursday.

Poker Face follows Cale as she is on the run after she uncovers a secret that very powerful people want to keep hidden. On the run, Cale will meet different people time and time again as she is put in positions to serve justice and solve crimes outside the confines of the law due to her human lie-detector ability.

The series is a 10-episode mystery-of-the-weak show that will introduce a new guest cast of characters with every episode such as Adrien Brody, Angel Desai, Audrey Corsa, Benjamin Bratt, Brandon Michael Hall, Charles Melton, Chelsea Frei, Cherry Jones, Chloe Sevigny, Clea Duvall, Colton Ryan, Danielle Macdonald, and Orange is the New Black alum, Dascha Polanco. The new series will also feature appearances from Ellen Barkin, Oscar nominee Hong Chau, Jasmine Aiyana Garvin, The Good Place's Jameela Jamil, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Judith Light, Leslie Silva, Lil Rel Howery, Wednesday's Luis Guzman, Megan Suri, Nial Cunningham, Nicholas Cirillo, Nick Nolte, and Reed Birney. Rhea Perlman, Ron Perlman, Rowan Blanchard, S. Epatha Merkerson, Shane Paul McGhie, Simon Helberg, as well as Stephanie Hsu who recently received an Oscar nomination for Everything Everywhere All at Once, Tim Blake Nelson, and Tim Meadows are all also set to guest star.

Poker Face is written and directed by Rian Johnson, a talented creator who has made a name for himself in the murder mystery genre with hits like Knives Out and its sequel Glass Onion. The series is executive produced by Ram Bergman, Lyonne, Nena Rodrigue, and Lain B. MacDonald. Nora Zuckerman and Lilla Zuckerman are showrunners and executive producers.

The 1-866-Noblsht Hotline is now live until February 19 and Poker Face will premiere exclusively on Peacock on January 26. Checkout trailer below: