It is theoretically possible to tell when someone is lying, but only if you know how.

Although Charlie Cale (Natasha Lyonne) has an almost superhuman ability to tell when people are lying in Poker Face, it turns out there actually are some ways to detect lies. Popular belief holds that there are body language cues that are “tells” for when someone is fibbing. In fact, most of these cues are not highly correlated with lying in scientific experiments (other than sometimes a high-pitched voice or fidgeting). Instead, human lie detectors pay close attention to what the liar is saying (or not saying) rather than how they are saying it.

According to experts, the biggest indicators of a lie include vague details, repeating questions before answering them, speaking in fragmented sentences, and refusing to provide specific information when challenged. As we take a look at the history of human lie detectors both in experiments and in the real world (such as police interrogation rooms), we’ll see that it is theoretically possible to tell when someone is lying, but only if you know how.

RELATED: Why 'Poker Face's Charlie Cale Is Our New Favorite TV Detective

Nonverbal Body Language Cues Reveal Little

Image via Peacock

Body cues and “tells,” such as touching the face/hair or having shifty eye movements, are not often accurate signals of deception. For example, someone who appears to be exhibiting deceptive body language cues may just be nervous or restless. It’s possible to use body language as one piece of evidence for determining whether someone is lying but on its own, it is not a good indicator.

Psychologist Samantha Mann has conducted multiple studies to determine how well average people can determine when someone is being deceptive based on nonverbal body cues. In one experiment, she asked some volunteers if they could pick out suspicious individuals from a crowd. The volunteers were unable to do so at a rate better than pure chance. In another experiment, the volunteers were only correct at identifying suspicious individuals 39% of the time. Psychologist Ronald Fisher, who trains FBI agents, told the BBC that while "liars do feel more nervous… that's an internal feeling as opposed to how they behave as observed by others." In other words, a liar may feel one way but act another, making it difficult, if not impossible, for someone else to detect the lie.

Despite a lack of data demonstrating that nonverbal cues reliably indicate deception, many people still believe they can tell when someone is lying merely by observing them. For example, the Transportation Security Administration (otherwise known as the TSA), has taught its employees to use body language cues in order to attempt to identify terrorism suspects.

Language Cues Can Reveal the Truth

Image via Peacock

Language cues, on the other hand, can sometimes reveal the truth. In another study conducted by Mann, she found that police officers were able to tell when a serial killer was lying 64% of the time. When police trainees are taught interrogation techniques, such as withholding certain pieces of evidence and thus allowing suspects to speak longer, the trainees were able to identify liars 85% of the time. Studies also indicate that people who are telling the truth are able to provide far more details than people who are lying.

So if you want to become an ace human lie detector like Charlie in Poker Face, try paying attention to how much information someone is providing. If they seem incapable of providing any details or are repeatedly vague about details, they may be lying. Repeating your questions after you’ve asked them could be another sign that someone is lying. They may be repeating the question because they are trying to work out a fictitious answer in their head. Speaking in fragmented sentences can be yet another sign that they're trying to cobble together an explanation out of thin air.

When someone does provide some information, one sign of lying is that they contradict themselves. Because they are essentially making up a story, they may struggle to keep all the details consistent. They may also offer up seemingly odd pieces of information that are difficult or impossible to verify. This is an attempt to cover up the lie by providing details that aren’t actually helpful or relevant.

Is 'Poker Face' Telling the Truth About Lie Detection?

Image via Peacock

Although it is possible to learn certain techniques that can help someone detect lies, Poker Face doesn’t quite portray Charlie’s talent in this way. Charlie usually can tell, almost instantly, if someone is lying or not. Then she works backwards to gather the information necessary to prove that the person is lying. This isn’t quite how actual human lie detectors work, but it is how Columbo and “howcatchem” storytelling works. Ultimately (and ironically), Poker Face may be too good of a show to worry about whether it’s telling the truth.